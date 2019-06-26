Theagaraya Road awaits its promised makeover

The makeover of Theagaraya Road is taking forever. As Smart City projects get repeatedly delayed, people manoeuvre through piles of unpolished granite slabs, protruding metal blocks and half-completed footpaths.

Motorcycles and cars have taken over well-laid pedestrian walkways — part of the much-touted pedestrian plaza.

For residents, it is a never-ending nightmare.

On Venkatnarayana Road, work to build stormwater drains is under way on one side, and on the other side Chennai Metro Rail is conducting soil tests for laying underground railway track.

Visitors don’t even come to window-shop on Theagaraya Road these days, say shopkeepers.

“Many deadlines have passed. They started the work sometime last July and assured us that work would be completed within six months. Now, it has become difficult to even cross the road,” rued a member of the Pondy Bazaar Merchants’ Association.

Relocated vendors in the Corporation’s commercial complex and the shops on Theagaraya Road say there has been a significant reduction in the number of shoppers.

₹40-crore project

An estimated ₹40 crore has been allocated for T.Nagar for improvement under the Smart City Mission. The Pedestrian Plaza, a work in progress at the Pondy Bazaar, is estimated to cost ₹5.34 crore.

The wide footpath and lighting fixtures are a few signs of improvement.

According to a Smart City official, “road perfecting” is currently being done and by mid-July, the work would be completed.

Bollards would be installed to prevent vehicular movement on the wide footpaths. Furniture such as stainless steel garbage bins and planter boxes would be installed.

“The Pedestrian Plaza will have a mall management system, including cameras, a play area for children and bike stations,” the official said.

Shop owners and relocated vendors say it would only be a matter of time before hawkers usurp the footpath, but civic officials are ruling out the possibility, citing a court order against such a move.

“The pedestrian plaza is a western concept and may not work here,” said Devanathan, a shopkeeper. D. Hariharan, another shopowner, believes that the tropical climate rules out the possibility of a leisurely walk. “People visiting Pondy Bazaar are elite customers. They come in cars to the big shops and pick up a few items from our shops too,” said Mr. Devanathan.

Parking space

According to Smart City officials, Thanikachalam Road and Panagal Park parking lots will be ready with a capacity of over 250 cars and 500 two-wheelers respectively.

“The pressure on parking around the parks will also come down. Parking is a temporary issue until we introduce electric vehicles,” the official assured.

G.N. Chetty Road is also being spruced up, but it may not be as fancy as Theagaraya Road, the official said. Theoretically, pedestrians can walk from Panagal Park till Anna Salai on all three roads, he added.

According to officials, when the Smart City work gets completed in T. Nagar, more areas will want a similar makeover. But for relocated hawkers like M. Satish Kumar, Mr. Devanathan and Mohamed Ibrahim, their daily livelihood is priority.

Satish Kumar claimed each shop in the complex was swamped by debts. The loss of footfall had made matters worse.

As for senior citizens and residents, there is something to hope for — a friendly neighbourhood where a vehicle won’t run them over.