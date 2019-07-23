The wait continues for Valasaravakkam police

The R9 Valasarvakkam police seem set to suffer the privation of space longer than expected as fund for the construction of a new building for them is yet to be released.

So, they can be expected to continue sharing the cramped station of R11 Royala Nagar in Ramapuram.

The R9 Valasaravakkam police were functioning from a rented building on Arcot Road. Wuth the building getting heavily damaged in cyclone Vardah in December 2016, the R 9 Valasaravakkam police force began to be accommodated at Royala Nagar Police Station.

In mid-2018, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) handed over its 3,565 sq.ft land in Valasaravakkam to the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation for the construction of R9 Valasaravakkam Police Station. GCC has also been compensated for it.

However, the said sum of ₹1.05 crore is yet to be released by the State government.

R9 Valasaravakkam Police Station caters to residents of West Kamakoti Nagar, SVS Nagar, Velmurugan Nagar, Balaji Avenue and Nakeeran Nagar — localities found opposite Arcot Road. The temporary accommodation of Valasaravakkam Police is two kilometres from the aforementioned neighbourhoods.

“It is difficult to access the station as there is no public transport. Metropolitan Transport Corporation should introduce its small bus services via Royala Nagar in Ramapuram. Many walk all the way to the police station,” says B. Satish Babu, a resident of Valasaravakkam.

R9 Valasaravakkam Police Station comes under the jurisdiction of T. Nagar Police District of the Greater Police Commissionernate. It has a total strength of around 45 police personnel including women constables. On an average, around five cases, mainly those related to petty thefts, are reported to R9 Valasaravakkam police.

“Steps will be taken to construct the new building soon,” say police sources.