New methods of scanning, imaging have revolutionised the diagnosis of eyeball disorders: Minister

The twelfth edition of RETICON was held in Chennai

Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, and Minister P. Geetha Jeevan at the inaugural event of RETICON in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Currently, India is facing a growing incidence of diabetes, hypertension, and the resulting secondary complications of the eye are a much bigger threat, P. Geetha Jeevan, State Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, said here on Sunday.

While speaking at RETICON, a conference on the advancements in retinal surgeries, she said programmes such as RETICON would help evolve solutions and treatments for better eye care.

“Tamil Nadu has always been a forerunner in healthcare, particularly in ophthalmology. The advent of new methods of scanning and imaging have revolutionised the diagnosis of disorders of the posterior segment of the eyeball and enabled retinal specialists to preserve people’s vision by instituting early treatment and measures,” Ms. Jeevan said, and added that the conference was one of the instrumental factors in the development of novel methods in restoration of vision and management of chronic eye complications.

Amar Agarwal, chairman of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, said there were nearly 1.2 crore blind people in the country, of which 55% suffer because of cataract, a treatable and preventable ailment. “If a person has diabetes, the problem is exacerbated,” he added.

The 12 th edition of RETICON, organised by Dr. Agarwal's Retina Foundation, saw the participation of hundreds of doctors from across the country; specialists spoke on various topics such as vitreoretinal surgery, among others.