The time to speak up is now

Prince Frederick August 13, 2022 22:47 IST

Prince Frederick August 13, 2022 22:47 IST

It may help to be prompt with one’s feedback about the ongoing integrated SWD project: Jeth Nagar in Mandaveli spoke up for a street before GCC officials, and was heard

It may help to be prompt with one’s feedback about the ongoing integrated SWD project: Jeth Nagar in Mandaveli spoke up for a street before GCC officials, and was heard

Here is a suggestion for residents’ groups having a ringside view and first-hand experience of the ongoing intergrated stormwater drain project: ‘Consider following JERA’s example’. Jeth Nagar Residents Association — better known as JERA — was intrigued over one street, Vinayagam Street, not making it to the new SED map drawn up for Jeth Nagar. These residents wanted this street to figure in the ongoing exercise, as they knew it to be a bit ham-handed while wiping itself dry following a heavy downpour. JERA spoke up for the road, and found itself heard. Ravi Nandyala, president of JERA, discloses the Association approached the Greater Chennai Corporation officials concerned, and the suggestion was well-taken, with a stormwater drainage solution being provided for the street. The provision for Vinayagam Street would involve Jethnagar First Main Road, Jeth Nagar First Cross Street, Sringeri Mutt Road and finally, the Buckingham Canal, Ravi points out. S Gopinath, assistant engineer, Ward 126, Greater Chennai Corporation confirms it: The stormwater drain network follows a course from Jeth Nagar First Main Road to Jeth Nagar First Cross Street to Sringeri Mutt Road, where the network would disgorge rainwater into the Buckingham Canal. Vinayagam, comes into this picture via a pipeline that is linked to the SWD network built on Jeth Nagar First Main Road. The assistant engineer compares this provision to the one designed for Chokkalingam Street and Sambandam Street, both hotspots for waterlogging. A pipeline has been provided on both these streets to carry rainwater into Devanathan Street. Back to Jeth Nagar, Ravi remarks, “Every feedback we have given has been incorporated.”



Our code of editorial values