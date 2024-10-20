The Theosophical Society: one-of-a-kind paradise and sprawling lung space

A sprawling lung space in the heart of the city, The Theosophical Society, which houses the famed Adyar Banyan Tree, different religious shrines and the huge Adyar Library and Research Centre, saw its origin on December 19, 1882.

The Theosophical Society was started by Madame H.P. Blavatsky and Colonel H.S. Olcott in New York in 1875 to ‘collect and diffuse knowledge of the laws which govern the universe’. While they came to Bombay first in 1877, they eventually decided that the headquarters should be at Adyar, Madras, and bought the ‘Huddleston Garden’ for 600 pounds for the society.

Colonel Olcott had said: “At our first view of the Adyar Headquarters, our future home was found. We have never regretted our choice, for Adyar is a sort of paradise.”

Colonel Olcott made consistent efforts to expand the society, and alterations to the building commenced as early as 1883 and continued in the 20th Century. Subsequently, Colonel Olcott took the initiatives to turn the building into the headquarters of the society, but Dr. Annie Besant transformed it into what it is today.

After she entered the society in 1889, she became the president in 1903, and the property expanded to over 253 acres. The Adyar library on the society premises was started with 200 books; it now has one of the largest collections. The books in the library cover a vast variety of subjects and aren’t restricted to philosophy and religion.

The other presidents of the society included Dr. G.S. Arundale, Curuppumullage Jinarajadasa, N. Sri Ram, John B.S. Coates, and Radha S. Burnier. It is to be noted that in India, the Scout Movement first began in the society here in Madras.

The society, as it is today, accommodates a temple, a Zoroastrian temple, a Buddhist vihara, a chapel, and a mosque.