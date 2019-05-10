The stride gets safer with those pedestrian signals

Two pedestrian traffic signals that have come up in Guindy, within a jogging distance from each other, are proving to be an immense help to pedestrians in navigating two busy intersections.

One pedestrian signal is located opposite the Ashok Leyland office, near the intersection of Anna Salai and Sardal Patel Road.

The other one is located on Anna Salai, near the intersection of Anna Salai and Velachery Main Road. It is a narrow stretch of Velachery Main Road, towards the tail end of it, that connects Anna Salai and Sardar Patel Road.

As on this section, a short stretch of Anna Salai and two stretches of Sardar Patel Are have a one-way traffic arrangement, motorists often travel at a clip, and these pedestrian signals can ensure people to cross these sections safely. However, pedestrians have also sought deployment of traffic police personnel there.

A women’s college is located on this section of Anna Salai, and it may be noted that in October 2016, three students of this institution were killed in a road accident while they were trying to cross this section of Anna Salai.

“ This intersection of Anna Salai and Sardar Patel Road is a crucial traffic point, and one with fast-moving vehicular traffic, as it is a one-way. Traffic police personnel should also be deployed to help students and other road users cross Anna Salai,” says G. Vijayalakshmi.