GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Southern Railway Mazdoor Union held a press conference on Monday

Published - August 26, 2024 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) held a press conference on Monday in Chennai to address the newly approved Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and its key features.

On Saturday the Union Cabinet approved the UPS for Union government employees, marking a significant milestone by following 20 years of continuous demonstrations and rallies, said N. Kanniah, General Secretary, SRMU.

The UPS is set to replace the NPS and will come into effect from April 1, 2025. Those enrolled in National Pension Scheme (NPS) will be given the option to continue with NPS or switch to the UPS. In the event of retirement or death, 60% of the pension will be provided as family pension to the employee’s family members.

The NPS was introduced on April 1, 2004, replacing the previous pension scheme. The SRMU was the first union to protest against the NPS. Later, All India Railwaymen’s Federation, along withother State government employees and members of the JCM federation joined, Mr. Kanniah, noted.

He added that the SRMU union will fight until the 10% contribution of the workers in the UPS as agreed by the Union government is removed. The union is also demanding the reinstatement of various aspects of the old pension scheme, he added.

Mr. Kanniah further said, “I requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer the employees from other States back to their home state based on linguistic considerations, as was previously done by the Railway Service Commission.”

C. A. Raja Sridhar, president, SRMU; G. Ishwar Lal, deputy general secretary, SRMU; and Paul Maxwell Johnson, Chennai District Secretary, SRMU; were also present at the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.