The Southern Railway Mazdoor Union held a press conference on Monday

The Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) held a press conference on Monday in Chennai to address the newly approved Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and its key features.

On Saturday the Union Cabinet approved the UPS for Union government employees, marking a significant milestone by following 20 years of continuous demonstrations and rallies, said N. Kanniah, General Secretary, SRMU.

The UPS is set to replace the NPS and will come into effect from April 1, 2025. Those enrolled in National Pension Scheme (NPS) will be given the option to continue with NPS or switch to the UPS. In the event of retirement or death, 60% of the pension will be provided as family pension to the employee’s family members.

The NPS was introduced on April 1, 2004, replacing the previous pension scheme. The SRMU was the first union to protest against the NPS. Later, All India Railwaymen’s Federation, along withother State government employees and members of the JCM federation joined, Mr. Kanniah, noted.

He added that the SRMU union will fight until the 10% contribution of the workers in the UPS as agreed by the Union government is removed. The union is also demanding the reinstatement of various aspects of the old pension scheme, he added.

Mr. Kanniah further said, “I requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer the employees from other States back to their home state based on linguistic considerations, as was previously done by the Railway Service Commission.”

C. A. Raja Sridhar, president, SRMU; G. Ishwar Lal, deputy general secretary, SRMU; and Paul Maxwell Johnson, Chennai District Secretary, SRMU; were also present at the event.