The silk route to authenticity

The next time you are shopping for silk saris, make sure to first look for the Silk Mark label on the pallu. This is a consumer protection initiative of the Ministry Of Textiles, Government of India and sponsored by the Central Silk Board.

The label guarantees that the sari meets stringent quality standards, which includes the purity of silk used and adherence to traditional weaving techniques.

After the break caused by the pandemic, the Chennai chapter of Silk Mark Organisation of India (SMOI) has resumed its awareness programmes at colleges, ladies clubs and retail establishments to prevent consumers from being cheated.

On July 5, the Citizen Consumer Club and Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Annai Violet Arts and Science College in Ambattur conducted an awareness programme with team from SMOI bringing cocoons and other samples to show the various processes that go into crafting a sari and the role they can play in preventing this art from dying. Methods in silk care are also covered during these workshops.

“We have so far conducted such sessions in five city colleges and we encourage institutions to invite us,” says Hemashree K.H, assistant secretary (Tech), SMOI, CSB, Chennai Chapter.

The institute is seeing interest among online retailers and home entrepreneurs in getting the certification as it builds credibility in their business.

Know your silk A consumer can check if the silk they purchase is pure or not with a scan of the QR code on the Silk Mark label. Information such as name of the Silk Mark chapter and authorised user facilitating the garment’s authentication is provided If in doubt about the quality of silk then the closest unit of SMOI is in Kancheepuram For more details, visit http://silkmarkindia.com/ and http://csb.gov.in/

As per SMOI, there are more than 5000 authorised users across cities who sell Silk Mark labelled products.

As consumers, if we require further assurance of the authenticity of Silk Mark products, all that needs to be done is to go to the nearest Silk Mark chapter and request a confirmatory test.

“If one has doubt about their Silk Mark label then they can bring it to our notice. They need to bring the label along and we scan to find out from which shop it was bought. We have our testing methods,” says Hemashree.

A blog post on silkmarkindia.com explains that if impurities are exposed in a test, Silk Mark Organisation of India (SMOI) “will initiate action against the authorised user” and repeated misuse of the Silk Mark label can cause them to be “deregistered, and their user license terminated.”

