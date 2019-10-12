The shape of innovation

For some time, Thirumullaivoyal resident M. Padmanabhan would find his tree-planting exercises end in frustration. When he would revisit the saplings he had planted, he would often find them reduced to a state of leaf-lessness by grazing cattle.

To counter this, he started securing the saplings with steel tree guards, five-feet-high. While he is continuing to use steel tree guards — which he makes at his farmland in Thirumullaivoyal — he has also started experimenting with bamboo steel guards.

Padmanabhan, who is 55 years old, plants saplings in Thirumullaivoyal and other localities in the region, including Red Hills, Annanoor, Pattabiram, Ambattur, Thiruverukadu and Puzhal. Every time the tree planting is done in a space where cattle are known to graze, he secures the saplings with steel tree guards.

He is said to have planted saplings in most sections of Thirumullaivoyal, including Venketachalam Nagar, Masilamani Nagar, Kamalam Nagar, Velammal New Town Nagar and Thendral Nagar. Most of the saplings are grown in his farmland which is found in the locality. He provides saplings free-of-cost to those who want to plant them in their neighbourhoods as part of a greening exercises.

An open space at the farmland is reserved for the making of steel tree guards.

He installs the steel tree guards only for the saplings he plants on roads and open areas that are characterised by a threat of grazing by cattle. At public places like parks, schools, banks and government offices that have compound walls, saplings are planted without tree guards.

Padmanabhan reuses every steel tree guard a year after it was installed to protect a sapling. Doing so has helped him keep the costs of the exercise down. Besides, removing a tree guard a year after plantation, will allow the tree to grow better.

Going bamboo

Padmanabhan has been facing situations were the steel tree guards goes missing. There is always the danger of some miscreant removing steel tree guards for their scrap value.

“Due to theft of steel tree guards, I am planning to replace steel tree guards with with bamboo tree guards,” says Padmanabhan. “The cost of making bamboo steel guards is much lower. On an trial basis, such bamboo tree guards has been erected along with 145 saplings in Villivakkam, off the Jawaharlal Nehru (J.N) Main Road, near Padi flyover recently. At present, such bamboo tree guards are made in southern districts mainly in Cuddalore and Panruti where most of the roadside saplings are fenced with bamboo tree guards.”