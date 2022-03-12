The run, the rhythm and the coffee

Running chapters share many processes, but also hold on to their uniqueness. Here is the flavour that CR Pettai Runners brings to the fitness community

With Madras lingo rapped out for lyrics, Pettai Rap from the 1994 blockbuster Kadhalan has been the metro’s unofficial anthem, echoing through the decades, and every so often, ricocheting off unlikely walls. In 2010, the song had food-raconteur-and-historian Rakesh Raghunanthan skewing its title into PetaWrap to denote localised versions of the Mexican Burrito he offered through kiosks resembling the tuk-tuk. Around the same time, a bunch of runners from Alwarpet and its environs were also applying the skew tool to that title — and that marked the birth of Pettai Rappers, a chapter of Chennai Runners.

Yasir Sultan, a core member of CR Pettai Rappers, notes that it is a historic chapter, being the very first to have been hewed out of the parent group. The chapter has retained the hallowed ground where Chennai Runners would in their initial years begin their runs — a spot on CP Ramasamy Salai. Yasir further elaborates that two of the founders of Chennai Runners — Ram Viswanathan and Harishankar — are still part of CR Pettai Rappers.

On a casual note, Yasir underlines a CR Pettai Runners feature that he believes is probably least shared by most other chapters. “We are all musically-inclined and are coffee aficionados, and the fact that there are many sabhas with their canteens around us is a big advantage. For us, coffee is everything. Alwarpet is flush with coffee spots. We love our running, but also our coffee spots and Sabha canteens.”

CR Pettai Rappers represents Mylapore, Alwarpet, RA Puram, Mandaveli, Teynampet, Boat Club, Poes Garden, Gopalapuram and Kotturpuram. “A couple of members come all the way from Kilpuak,” Yasir reveals.

The routine Members of CR Pettai Rappers flock together thrice a week, their congregating point being CP Ramasamy Salai. Tuesday is meant for intervals and flyover repeats, with the Music Academy flyover being used for the latter; Thursday is for tempo work; and Sunday for Low Slow Distance run. “We have included a special Saturday session that is earmarked for beginners,” says Yasir Sultan. “When they come to the routine runs, the beginners invariably end up not having company. On this day, the assembly time is late — 6 a.m. — against the usual time of 5.15 a.m., which we felt would be a bit on the earlier side for a beginner to be comfortable with. Saturday run is called a Jolly Run or an Easy Run — we ensure that it is really kept easy for the beginners.” 

 As chapters go, CR Pettai Rappers must be on the compact side. “There are around 150 registered members, but on an average, 20 to 25 people turn up for a run. When an event is coming up, the number would be much higher,” Yasir elaborates..

As with any running group, beyond the regular runs, CR Pettai Rappers has challenges, two of the more remarkable ones coming up during the intense phases of the pandemic in an exercise to keep the group stitched up together, overcoming the curve balls of distance and isolation.

Yasir explains: One of these two virtual challenges was Pettai Mission 1000, which was about getting the group as a whole to clock 1000 km over a weekend. “Within the range of 8km to 20km, each runner was allowed to do a distance of their choice. They could run anywhere they wanted to: inside their compound or on their street. Each participant cannot do multiple runs, only one run.We clocked 1100 km as a group. It was pretty uplifting for the group to come together virtually and rack up such a number. The other virtual challenge was a Relay Run, which split the group into teams of four. Each runner in a team would have to do a 5k and together, they would have run the distance of a half marathon. Interesting names had been assigned to the teams. We had opened a google form where the participants had to submit the distance they ran and proof of it, by form of link to the details of their run as recorded by their tracking device. These virtual runs kept members on their toes.”

The routes On Tuesday, the run is mostly towards the Marina via TTK Road, RK Salai, Gandhi Statue; and back to CP Ramasamy Salai. On Thursday, the run would be towards Elliots Beach via Greenways Road, Adyar Bridge and Besant Nagar; and back. On Sunday,as it is a Long Slow Distance Run, the group heads to Besant Nagar beach first, and then Indira Nagar MRTS; OMR;Kotturpuram andBoat Club; and back. This run makes up a loop of 16km.

No matter how judiciously they adapt to situations of this kind and effectively connect online, it would be a huge disappointment for geographically-defined interest groups when the changed circumstances prevent them from saying their “howdys” — and well, happy birthdays too — in person. At CR Pettai Rappers, there is a culture of celebrating members’ birthdays on the last Thursday of their birthday month. The celebration would take place on the sidelines of what is called Last Thursday Of Month (LTOM) run. After a long lull, the sweet melody of the simple happy birthday song again washed over CR Pettai Rappers on the last Thursday of February, when it cooed that chirpy song to four of its members.

For more details about CR Pettai Rappers, call Narayanan (9840413012) and Prakash (9940662510).

The chapter documents its activities on its Instagram handle - @pettairappers