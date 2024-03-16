The Rotary Club of Chennai Central Elite hosted Special Sports 2024

March 16, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Rotary Club of Chennai Central Elite hosted Rotary Special Sports 2024, a sports meet for special children at MNM Jain Engineering College, Thoraipakkam on Saturday.

Nearly 1,400 disabled students from over 75 schools from different parts of the city took part in the event and showcased their talents in about 250 events, according to a press release. Kirubakara Raja, general secretary for Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association, was the chief guest for the event. Muthu Raja, who had bagged two bronze medals in the Asian Paralympics 2023, was the guest of honour, the release said.

President of the Rotary Club of Chennai Central Elite, Ajay Hemakumar, said, “The Rotary Special Sports stand as a testament to the resilience and strength of the human spirit. This initiative aims not only to celebrate the extraordinary talents of these special children but also to foster a more inclusive society where every individual’s potential is recognised and nurtured.”

