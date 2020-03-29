The renewed focus on kitchen gardens when lockdown strikes

A final sprinkle of green garnish makes a dish complete. That said, many across the country are finding themselves hunting for such greens during the ongoing 21-day lockdown.

There has been a scarcity across produce, crucial to Indian cuisines, because of panic-buying and stockpiling, despite diligent efforts of supermarkets to keep their shelves stocked. Plus, e-commerce platforms such as BigBasket and Amazon Pantry are facing restrictions with their movements for deliveries.

Boosting access

That said, the kitchen garden has never been more valuable. Unlike the ornamental garden, a kitchen garden comprises produce. In India, they are often on balconies, window sills, terraces or even inside a room. In the case of the lockdown, it boosts a household’s access to fresh food, while keeping residents home.

Before you run outside to procure seeds and gardening inventory, we share advice and important information from experts in the industry, as well as people who have long nurtured their kitchen gardens.

Sixty-year-old Sujatha Ravi in Besant Nagar says she is not rushing to the vegetable market for fresh produce; she just has to source it all from her terrace garden, filled with various types of keerai, lady’s fingers, pomegranates, papayas, strawberries and more.

“I’ve had my kitchen garden for four-and-a-half years. After the lockdown is over, I want to start growing microgreens. I completely cook in one-pot-one-shot, a method which doesn’t kill the vegetable. It retains the colour and nutrition, and motivates you to grow more. At the markets, they segregate it with their feet so you have to wash them well. So that is another reason to maintain your own kitchen garden,” she said.

Alladi Mahadevan, founder of TheOrganicFarm.in, says one does not need to look beyond their home for a gardening kit. For 25 years, Alladi’s organisation has advocated urban farming across Tamil Nadu, and he says he is available for remote assistance during lockdown.

“The average Indian household has about 83 food items and about 20 of those can be used to procure seeds. Make sure you can access good soil and patience. Plan your calendar and use as much as possible,” he said.

Alladi recommends growing greens as a priority, as well as pulses and legumes, as they are packed with nutrients. To speed up germination, one can also soak methi seeds overnight and crush coriander seeds before sowing.

Subsidised kits

For two years now, the National Agriculture Development Programme and the Tamil Nadu Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops have been encouraging this through their Urban Horticulture Development Scheme, inviting city dwellers to grow their own vegetables using subsidised gardening kits that include coco-peat, organic fertilisers and pesticides, grow bags and seeds of ten vegetables, along with a manual.

Lockdown for many has been mentally strenuous, and both Alladi and Sujatha agree that gardening is cathartic. Sujatha says when she digs into the soil and sees the full ecosystem created, she sees plenty of hope for the planet.

The idea of gardening is close to the idea of ‘renewal’, she concludes, and about leading out into the light of the new, adding “Do not be intimidated by a kitchen garden, it is more rewarding and brings happiness to the home, especially in this difficult time”.