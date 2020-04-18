The ‘ration shop’ comes to residents’ doorsteps

The avenue trees became the shamiana. Under the shade, furniture provided by residents were placed. Parking themselves in the chairs, local Public Distribution Services (PDS) officials distributed relief items. The exercise included disbursal of ₹1,000 to each cardholder, as part of the relief package. The scene was one of complete order, with officials and residents evidently conscious of the need to maintain social distance.

Over a period of three days, relief was provided in this manner to residents of all the 18 streets in Venketachalam Nagar, a neighbourhood in Thirumullaivoyal.

Over 300 ration cardholders in the neighbourhood are said to have been covered by the exercise. The neighbourhood has around 650 families. Venketachalam Nagar Residents Welfare Association had ensured that the delivery of relief items happened at residents’ doorsteps.

“By offering relief at resident’s doorsteps, crowding at PDS outlets can be prevented. Besides, when we deal with the work, street by street, it is possible for us to answer questions residents have about relief measures,” says a PDS official from Thirumullaivoyal.

An enumeration exercise involving the senior citizens is carried out by the Association. The health status of each senior citizen is also recorded.

“By making rounds of the locality, we also ensure that except for shops selling groceries and other essentials, no other shops including tea shops, are opened,” says V. Giri Ravanan, secretary, Venketachalam Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

Besides, residents ensure that each of their houses are disinfected by civic officials of the Avadi Corporation once in a week. The local body-run vegetable and fruits vans make trips every day covering the entire neighbourhood.