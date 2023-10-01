The premature death of a lake, and wrong-side driving near Vadapalani

October 01, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST

The Veeraraghavan lake is a supplementary lake of Thiruneermalai Eri, which was once used for irrigation. However, the development of residential areas has resulted in the Thiruneermalai Eri and the Veeraraghavan lake being used more for flood prevention.

The Veeraraghavan lake, which was maintained by the Water Resources Department, is now under the Tambaram Corporation after the Thiruneermalai panchayat was merged with Tambaram. The gradual encroachment of the lake has reduced its size by half and the discharge of sewage has spelled disaster for the lake’s ecology. The waterbody is fully covered with hyacinth.

Earlier, the Thiruneermalai panchayat and the St. Thomas Mount Union did not take steps to remove encroachments or prevent sewage from flowing into the lake. The residents, through People’s Awareness Association, have given several representations to the Tamil Nadu government and the Tambaram Corporation. Protests have also been held several times.

V. Santhanam,

Founder, People’s

Awareness Association,

Chromepet

‘Steps under way’

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said steps were being taken to clean and maintain the lake with the Corporate Social Responsibility funds, which a few private companies and educational institutions have come forward to pay.

The motorists are facing severe hardship because of the wrong-side driving by two-wheelers and autorickshaws on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai. With the traffic police closing the U-turn at the MMDA Colony junction, most of the two-wheelers coming from Periyar Pathai at Choolaimedu proceed in the wrong direction on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai to avoid going so far as Koyambedu, increasing the risk of accidents. Motorists want the traffic police to take stringent action against the two-wheelers taking the wrong side of the road.

A. Kumaresan,

MMDA Colony,

Arumbakkam

