The ordeal of navigating roads in Perumbakkam

January 22, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Following Michaung, Embassy Residency Road was topped up with brick debris to deal with depressions and holes the road had developed in addition to what it already sported. The road had been filled up in this manner far too generously for road users’ liking. In the days that followed, residents had to deal with swirls of red dust and it was not uncommon for pedestrians to hold up their noses. And motorcyclists with a knack for operating their machines with one hand or both off the handle bar instinctively took the same evasive action.

Embassy Residency Road branches off Global Hospital Road, which is more widely known. Both roads ail from the same disease: a stubborn reluctance to bring complete and meaningful healing to them through a proper road-laying exercise.

“Brick and other construction debris or a load of small blue metal stones is poured into the potholes whenever the road has deteriorated. After a couple of weeks, the potholes reappear and the process is repeated. It is a painfully cyclical process that hardly addresses the issue. The debris poured into the potholes causes swirls of dust to rise, causing air pollution.

Global Hospital Road and Embassy Residency Road together account for three schools — NPS International, Sri Chaitanya School and Casagrand International School. A massive number of schoolchildren take these roads and are affected by the pollution. These roads lead to a number of gated communities. Given the volume of vehicles, including heavy vehicles that head to a construction site inside, these quick-fixes hardly help,” says M. Vignesh, a member of the managing committee of the owners’ association at Glo Dugar, a gated community in the region.

On January 4, 7 and 8 — thanks to unexpected showers — there was respite from the dust storm. By the agency of the rain, the dust particles had been restrained and arm-twisted into staying on the ground.

But the filling material having been washed off, the cycle was repeated.

The potholes have been filled with small blue metal stones and other fillers, and the dust is swirling again. Says Vignesh: “There is no substitute for relaying these roads.”