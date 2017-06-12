The obstacle-ridden path to studying science

When Poorvika*, who uses a wheelchair, was in school some years ago, she was at first offered commerce in Class XI. “But I was interested in biology and wanted to do science,” she said. Her school agreed, and she went ahead. In college, she was offered English, but with some persuasion, was able to take up a course in nutrition. Now 28, and with another degree as well, she is looking for a job.

Not all students with disabilities however, are able to pursue subjects they are interested in. For many in the city who have just completed their board examinations, options in higher secondary school and college are limited.

Even though there is no rule against it, almost no special school offers science subjects in Classes XI and XII, and even in mainstream schools, there is not much encouragement, say experts.

“A few decades ago, literature and law were practically the only subjects available. With some struggle, maths became an option, and now commerce and accountancy are available . But science subjects are still not offered, both in school and colleges,” said Dipti Bhatia, deputy director, Vidya Sagar, an organisation that works with people with disabilities.

While there may be challenges for students with disabilities in pursuing science courses, Ms. Bhatia points out that the larger problem is the attitude of the schools and the lack of accessibility. Poorvika’s lab in college, for instance, was on the third floor. “The lift would often not work, and my caretaker would have to carry me in my wheelchair up the stairs,” she said.

The principal of a city school for students with disabilities said many students may not prefer science courses. “We need teachers for science, which would be difficult,” he said. But others disagree: “Why should the opportunities of students with disabilities be reduced? There is interest in science among them. We teach them science up to Class X and it can be done for classes XI and XII too,” said the principal of another school.

Conventional path

Another issue is that students themselves are not exposed to or encouraged to pursue the subjects they are interested in, and are instead expected to stick to ‘safe’ choices, sometimes by their families.

At the Dr. MGR Home and Higher Secondary School for the Speech and Hearing Impaired for instance, science was offered at the higher secondary level for six years, said principal Latha Rajendran, but discontinued because many parents wanted their children to do commerce as they felt it would be easier.

“But we are thinking of re-starting science next year. Many of our students who did science have had more opportunities than those in the commerce stream. Several have become lab technicians for instance. We also encouraged students to pursue science in mainstream schools, and two have joined an engineering college now, after going to a polytechnic,” she said.

“If students with disabilities want to pursue the subjects they like, they should go ahead and do it. While many of them lack confidence, people around them who suggest ‘easy’ options and subjects aren’t being helpful either,” said a student with a visual impairment, who has completed Class XII and wants to pursue commerce but was told by many around her to instead choose languages, despite a high score in Class XII.

Greater demand

Rev Bro. Thomas, principal and correspondent of Montfort Matriculation Higher Secondary School, which has an inclusive environment for students with disabilities, said that for the current academic year, the demand was more for commerce.

“Under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) systems, students with disabilities usually prefer to take up science courses as they are given the option of choosing the subjects they wish to study according to their interest and aptitude. They can choose up to six subjects and if they pass five subjects, they are given a certificate from the Central government. Since the examinations are also conducted in a phased manner, this is an option that students can consider,” he said.

However, a majority of students in the city with disabilities are in special schools that do not offer NIOS or in mainstream schools said Ms. Bhatia.

*Name changed