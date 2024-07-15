The notion that only toppers can clear the UPSC exam is wrong: Deputy Commissioner of Chennai Customs

A meet for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam aspirants was organised by The Hindu in association with the Shankar IAS Academy at Sairam Engineering College, near Tambaram, on Monday.

P.K. Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner, Chennai Airport Customs Commissionerate, said UPSC aspirants needed to be aware of the day-to-day political and cultural happenings on top of the proficiency in their college subjects they were expected to specialise in. He also answered several questions raised by students, citing his own experiences and of several others who cleared the UPSC exam to become Indian Administrative Service officers.

Mr. Saravanan said the notion that only toppers could clear the UPSC exam was wrong. “In the UPSC exam, only the final degree counts and not the marks the students score in college exams. One common anxiety among UPSC aspirants is that one has to be proficient in English,” Mr. Saravanan said, adding that: “Except for the preliminary exam, the students only need a working knowledge of English as they can take all the exams in their mother tongue. Being an average student myself, I was able to clear the UPSC to be selected for the Indian Revenue Services.”

S.D. Vaishnavi, director, Shankar IAS Academy, said for a student planning to take the civil services journey, the common issues took precedence over academics, and they had to keep updating their knowledge of various political activities.

Sridhar Arnala, Vice-President (Sales and Distribution), The Hindu Group, and J. Raja, principal, Sairam Engineering College, also spoke on the occasion.