The north a difficult terrain

Tamil Nadu policemen, who go to north India hunting for criminals who have committed crimes within the State, often face obstacles.

To quote one of them: “Language problems, lack of cooperation from the local police, and stiff resistance from villagers are the burdens we bear.”

It was a similar set of problems that proved fatal for inspector S. Periapandian when he went along with his team to Rajasthan to nab the Kolathur burglary suspects. “It is very difficult to find a liaison agent in the local language and make him understand what we need. By this time, the accused would shift his hideout,” said a police source.

Recently, a special team from Kundrathur had a tough time when they were tracking Daswant, who confessed to murdering his mother.

He escaped police custody in Mumbai last Thursday, a day after he was arrested.

Hostility of locals

The team traced and arrested Daswant in Kala Ghoda without any local police assistance, and faced the wrath of the public in the process..

The situation was saved when an inspector explained the situation as best as he could in his broken Hindi to a local sub-inspector who came later to the spot.

“Sometimes, that State’s police do not co-operate and many times the accused get local support when they hide in sensitive areas.

For instance, in West Bengal, it is difficult to nab the offenders if they have local political support.

If we venture into the area to arrest them, criminal cases are slapped on us based on complaints from the accused,” said a senior police officer.

Another problem is the lack of proper weapons, officers say.

“In States like Rajasthan, the accused have access to latest weapons, even automatic guns, but we carry our pistols. In such States, it is very difficult to trust the informers as they often turn out to be double agents,” said an officer.

An officer said that sometimes the local police do not accompany them to the hideout, claiming that they do not want any opposition from the locals.

“Sometimes, the villagers seek a commission to hand over the offenders or stolen property,” added the officer.