The need for a bus bay

Commuters, boarding Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) route numbers buses from Vijaya Nagar bus terminus halting point on Velachery Main Road, have made a request to the MTC to create a bus bay at the halting point.

In the absence of a dedicated bus bay at the halting point, motorists from Velachery Main Road (Indian Institute of Technology – Madras Velachery Gate) drive and ride in the wrong direction on Velachery Main Road (Towards Velachery MRTS station and Bypass Road) at a good speed posing a risk to the commuters and causing traffic congestion.

It is a common sight to see motorists sneaking through the narrow gap between the bus and the pavement at the halting point area.

The commuters have to be very cautious when they are alighting from a bus or waiting to board a bus.

At times, the commuters ride through the premises of the terminus. No vehicles, other than the vehicles of MTC route number buses crew and staff, are supposed to enter the terminus.

“ Motorists proceeding towards Medavakkam and Bypass Road from Velachery Main Road can come either through the intersection of Taramani Link Road and Velachery Main Road or through LIC Colony Main Road and LIC Colony Second Street and should take a u-turn at the intersection of TANSI Nagar Sixth and Seventh Street and Taramani Link Road. Instead, the two-wheeler riders and the auto drivers use the terminal and halting point areas as a thoroughfare and enter these stretches causing traffic snarls and minor collissions.

The Velachery Main Road is an one-way for motorists proceeding towards Thiruvanmiyur and Taramani,

” V. Vaishali, a commuter and a software engineer, said.

When contacted, MTC officials said they would look into the matter immediately, and do the needful.