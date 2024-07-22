The name of estranged IAS officer’s wife figured in the confession of suspects in boy kidnap case in Madurai

.

CHENNAI The name of estranged wife of a Gujarat cadre IAS officer was revealed by the suspects who were arrested for kidnapping a boy in Madurai, said police sources. Even as police were on the look-out, she reportedly died on Sunday by suicide in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat.

On July 11, a 15-year-old school boy, son of Rajkumar, 50, and Mythili Rajalakshmi, 45, of SS Colony, along with an autorickshaw driver, was kidnapped by unidentified persons while he was going to a school in Kochadai. They called Ms. Rajalakshmi and demanded ₹2 crore as ransom. The audio conversation went viral over social media. Sensing that the police had learnt about the kidnap, they abandoned the boy and the autorickshaw driver near Chekkanoorani and disappeared. The police then rescued the boy in a few hours.

On the next day, the police team arrested the four suspects including Senthilkumar, 45, of Theni and his associates- Veeramani, 30, and Kaliraj, 36, of Tenkasi and Abdul Kadhar, 38, of Nellai. The interrogation led to a monetary and property dispute between boy’s mother with another woman in SS Colony, J. Surya, 40, estranged wife of a Gujarat cadre IAS officer. They disclosed that Maharajan, 45, of Thoothukudi and Surya had jointly hatched the plan.

A senior police officer said, “During interrogation, the accused had confessed to the involvement of Surya along with others in the kidnap. Her name also figured in the confession. We were proceeding with the further investigation. We received a communication from Gujarat police authorities on the suicide.”

Sources in Gurajat said she was the estranged wife of Ranjeeth Kumar, who is an IAS officer and Secretary at Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission, Ahmedabad. She was staying in Madurai, while her husband and two sons lived in Gandhinagar. She returned to Gandhinagar on July 20 after a gap of more than eight months.

She was declared dead at a hospital in Gandhinagar. Her death was communicated to her mother in Madurai. Her mother Uma also lodged a complaint with SS.Colony alleging that her daughter took the extreme step due to mental agony and torture by Mythili and two others who had lodged a false complaint against her daughter.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)