The Mylapore Academy honours theatre artists and drama troupes

Several theatre artists, drama troupes, and sabhas were honoured at the 55th Annual Awards for Tamil Dramas — ’BESTS of 2023’, organised by The Mylapore Academy on Sunday.

The 36 awards that were distributed include The Mylapore Academy Award of Excellence, which was given to Bhagavata Mela Natya Nataka Sangam, Melattur, and The Mylapore Academy Drama Awards Recognition for Stage Veteran, which went to veteran artist Kathadi Ramamurthy.

S. Jagadeesan, president, The Mylapore Academy, said the academy had been organising the event for the last five decades to appreciate and motivate theatre artists.

“Though plays don’t draw as much of a crowd these days, theatre artists have been putting on shows to ensure that the artform is not forgotten,” he said, and added that great theatre artists, including Koothapiran, S.Ve. Shekher, Kathadi Ramamurthy, Crazy Mohan, and Madhu Balaji, had given plays a new lease of life.

V. Ramnarayan, journalist and author, said the academy was doing sterling work, and theatre artists needed such encouragement.

Industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti presented the awards and spoke at the event. V. Vaidyanathan, chairperson of the academy, and S. Booma, treasurer, also spoke.