The Mylapore Academy gets award of excellence from Hamsadhwani

January 01, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court T. Raja on Sunday presented the Hamsadhwani R. Ramachandran (RRC) Award of Excellence to The Mylapore Academy on the occasion of the birthday remembrance of RRC, the founder of Hamsadhwani. The honorary secretary of The Mylapore Academy, T.D. Sadasivam, received the award.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Raja said music had the power to reduce anxiety and helped relieve stress, and it could captivate every being, even birds and animals. He said Lord Balaji in Tirupatti gave darshan to devotees only after the Venkatesa Suprabhatham of M.S. Subbulakshmi was played. He suggested that music should be taught in all schools.

Praising former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswamy, Mr. Raja said the country was able to vote freely today because of two individuals – T. N. Seshan and Mr. Gopalaswamy. They have set up a path for the Election Commission to tread, he said and added that the contribution of RRC to the fine arts was immense.

Mr. Gopalaswamy praised the Mylapore Academy for rendering yeomen service to the social and cultural life of the city. He said eminent persons had led the academy, and it had been involving youngsters in public service and helping them achieve their goals. He recalled the contributions of RRC.

Secretary of Hamsadhwani, R. Sundar, said the organisation was in its 33 rd year and over the years had served the residents of Adyar and surrounding areas well. RRC, as its founder was popularly known as, enjoyed a special rapport with artists. RRC’s centenary celebrations are being launched under the guidance of Mr. Gopalaswamy, he added.

Nalini Padmanabhan, non-official director, Canara Bank, and vocalist Sriram Parasuram also participated.