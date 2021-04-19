The median is no place for these signboards

On Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road, they hardly direct motorists, only draw curious glances

Six large-sized digital signboards are designed to guide motorists on the possible turns and routes to take, at crucial points on Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road — between Vadapalani junction and Koyambedu junction.

Out of these, five hardly draw a glance from motorists. When they do, the glance invariably leads to mystified curiosity. For, these signboards are hardly where they should be — instead of having them installed and up and functioning, the State Highways Department has allowed them to take extended rest on the median.

One of the six was installed two months ago at the ramp of the flyover at Vadapalani junction, on the side where the traffic movement is towards Ashok Pillar.

The points at which the signboards wait to be installed include MMDA and Periyar Pathai junctions.

“To prevent vandalisation, such signboards should be brought to the spot only at the time of installation,” says K. Bharath, a resident of Vadapalani.

State Highways officials underline that practical difficulties in installation are causing the delay — continual traffic movement and narrow carriageways. Installation of these signboards would take at least a week and involve traffic diversions.

Steel pillars, around 20 feet tall, have to be installed on both sides of the road, with supporting pillars, to receive and hold these signboards. Given this, the installation remains a non-starter. Officials point out that installation of the signboards would be carried out soon.