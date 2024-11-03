The Marina makes a pitch for Blue Flag Beach certification

Marina Beach may soon have new vibrancy as the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) invites bids for the Blue Flag Beach Programme under the Tamil Nadu-Sustainably Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy (TN-SHORE) project. The project will help to elevate the iconic shoreline to international standards, ensuring cleaner sands, more amenities, and a safer environment for visitors.

Facilities required

The bidding began on October 31 this year. The facilities required for the certification include a site office, grey water treatment systems, a solid waste management system, LED lighting, CCTV cameras, and safety equipment. Additional amenities include solar-powered infrastructure, drinking water kiosks, stainless steel toilet blocks for men and women, changing rooms, jogging tracks, and fitness equipment. The project will help to develop the beach in compliance with the criteria for the Blue Flag certification, an internationally recognised eco-label for clean, safe, and sustainably managed beaches.

The certification was established in France in 1985 by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). It mandates compliance with 33 criteria in four categories: environmental education and information; water quality; environmental management; and safety and services. Under the programme, information on local ecosystems and water quality must be displayed; environmental education provided; and safety measures implemented. Beaches must also maintain water quality standards, ensure waste management, and control unauthorised activities. Facilities for cleanliness, safety, recycling, restrooms, and accessible infrastructure are necessary. The other requirements are constitution of a beach management committee, conservation of sensitive habitats, and promotion of sustainable transport.

Few important criteria to acquire Blue Flag certification 1. Beaches must display information about the Blue Flag Programme and eco-labels. 2. Environmental education activities should be promoted to beach visitors. 3. Information on bathing water quality must be displayed at the beach. 4. Information about local ecosystems and cultural sites should be accessible. 5. A map showing beach facilities must be prominently displayed. 6. A visible code of conduct reflecting laws and regulations is required. 7. Beaches must meet water quality sampling and frequency standards. 8. Compliance with specific water quality analysis standards is necessary. 9. Industrial and sewage discharges must not affect beach areas. 10. Compliance with microbiological criteria for E. coli and enterococci is required. 11. A Beach Management Committee should be established for operations. 12. Local authorities must adhere to all relevant laws for beach operation. 13. Beaches must be kept clean, with appropriate management of natural debris. 14. Adequate waste disposal bins must be provided and maintained regularly. 15. Facilities for separating recyclable materials must be available. 16. Clean toilet facilities with controlled sewage disposal must be provided. 17. Unauthorized camping, driving, and dumping must be prohibited. 18. Public safety controls, first aid equipment, and pollution emergency plans are essential. 19. At least one Blue Flag beach in each municipality must be accessible to disabled individuals. 20. A supply of safe drinking water should be available for beach users.

World Bank’s support

As outlined in the government order (Ms) No. 160, issued by the Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Forest in September, the GCC sanctioned the Blue Flag Programme for Marina Beach at an estimated cost of ₹6 crore. The project also has the World Bank’s support through the TN-SHORE project, which is aimed at enhancing the State’s coastal resources.

The GCC plans to establish a beach management committee to coordinate these efforts and ensure compliance with the regulations, creation of clean facilities, and waste management.

The Blue Flag accreditation mandates compliance with environmental management standards, including the prohibition of unauthorised activities and waste management protocols. Water quality must meet specific sampling and analysis standards, ensuring no contamination from industrial or sewage discharge. Safety measures include public safety controls, first aid equipment, emergency pollution response plans, and accessible drinking water.

Access by dogs and unauthorised activities like camping and dumping must be prevented. A sufficient supply of drinking water must be provided, and at least one beach in each municipality should be accessible to individuals with disabilities. The Blue Flag Beach Programme also requires displaying maps indicating facilities and a code of conduct aligned with the local laws. The microbiological standards for Escherichia coli and intestinal enterococci are essential for certification.

The beach must maintain cleanliness, allowing natural debris and algal vegetation, while providing an adequate number of waste disposal bins and recycling facilities. An adequate number of restrooms must be provided and they must be regularly cleaned, and controlled sewage disposal must be ensured. Unauthorised camping, driving, and dumping are prohibited.

If completed to specification, the project would see the Marina join the other Blue Flag locations globally. In 2018, India joined the Blue Flag Beach Programme through the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s Beach Environment and Aesthetics Management Services programme. The coastal States can nominate beaches for certification by the FEE. To qualify, beaches must provide local ecosystem information and water quality updates and ensure safe public access to recreation.

10 beaches to be developed

In Tamil Nadu, 10 beaches were sanctioned for development over five years on a budget of ₹100 crore. These beaches include the Marina in Chennai, the Kushi Beach in Ramanathapuram, the Kameshwaram Beach in Nagapattinam, and the Silver Beach in Cuddalore.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is also working on beach restoration at Thiruvottiyur and Kasimedu, and on the Injambakkam-Akkarai stretch for Blue Flag Beach certification. The plans will address environmental challenges such as oil spills and sewage management and include creation of pedestrian pathways, restrooms, and recreational areas.

The Blue Flag Beach Programme on Marina Beach in the Teynampet Zone (IX) will take seven months to implement, followed by 12 months of operation and maintenance, according to the tender documents.