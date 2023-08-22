The lure of Kollywood cinema: glitz, glamour in the land of the stars

August 22, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST

It is truly a dream world. In reality there is hardly anything left of cinema in Kodambakkam but the brand Kollywood endures, rather reflective of the virtual reality that has taken hold of all of us. Chennai’s cinema connect is not merely that of an industry that is located here – Kollywood is an emotion, and in some cases a pathway to political power. Other cities may have their film industries and studios but we are different.

‘Come and Hear the First Indian Tamil & Telugu Talkie’ says an advertisement for Kalidas, released on October 31, 1931. The film is further elaborated upon in the same ad – ‘100% Talking, Singing, Dancing’ which is something you could say about what was released last fortnight as well. It is interesting that the message was for an aural and not visual experience. There was more – the movie had Keerthanams, Love Songs and a Special Kurathi Dance. That last-named was presumably the item number. Very little seems to have changed.

The Hindu’s reviews of cinema were staid in comparison to what Kalki got out of them in his columns for the Ananda Vikatan. But they do give us a non-impressionistic view of what was to be expected from each film. The growth of the hero for instance. If in Malaikallan (The Hindu, July 24, 1954) M.G. Ramachandran plays the outlaw “who takes it upon himself to defeat the plots of greedy, lustful men and rid them of their ill-gotten health”, nearly two decades later he is still the “popular, vigorous romantic hero” in Rickshawkaran (June 4, 1971). And he “demonstrates the dignity of labour,” clashing “with a rich, unscrupulous trader.” The image endured to pay rich dividends soon thereafter. Tamil heroes never age, while heroines end up playing mother to their romatic pairs of a few years earlier.

Cinema’s heyday

That was cinema’s heyday, with the great studios of Madras being the centres of production for films in various languages. VIPs visiting the city were invariably taken to see film shooting as can be seen from the report on the Malaysian Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rehman visiting Gemini Studios in 1962 (The Hindu, Oct 23). Decades later, Queen Elizabeth would visit the shooting of Kamal’s film that never took off – Marudanayagam.

By the 1970s, the winds of change are clearly blowing. “The Citadel is Near Empty”, writes The Hindu on May 14, 1976. Studio owners are lamenting about huge losses, rising labour costs and the departure of other language films elsewhere – Sandalwood, Tollywood and Mollywood were all flying the parental nest. There were power shutdowns to add to their woes. It is ironic that it was power supply in Kodambakkam that brought them there and now its absence was one of the reasons for their end. There was more to come.

One week after that article on the dark days for film studios, The Hindu published a review of Annakili. Everything was new. The music, by Elayaraja (sic) was haunting, the photography had unusual angles and there was a lyrical quality to the pastoral love story. Location films had caught the imagination of the public. Panchu Arunachalam’s story was nothing new noted The Hindu but what made the film exceptional was the way it had been handled, “in keeping with the simple village atmosphere.” The studios were as good as dead.

Annakili was released at Gaiety, Bharat, Rajakumari and Palaniappa, but a decade later even those theatres would vanish. A news report dating to August 5, 2007 has it that the studios are racing to become animation centres.

What endures is the dream of Kollywood. There is no dearth of aspirants of every kind – actors, technicians, stuntmen, directors, scriptwriters …the list is endless. And there is hero worship – the fan clubs keep growing too. “Idol worship”, as Mohan Raman’s article dated April 4, 2016 notes, flourishes. And as he says, every actor has chosen roles to suit their image and, he may as well have added, their image-building exercise.

As the date of release of a matinee idol’s film comes closer, the suspense still mounts. Sometimes there are clashes among titans – Rajini vs Kamal once, and now more often Ajith vs Vijay. For a few hours on a Friday the magic seems to return – full theatres, worshipful fans, hoardings, posters, crackers and then it all shifts to home theatres and OTT. Kollywood lives.