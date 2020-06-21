The lockdown effect: Loco Works Bridge in Chennai gets a facelift

Snaps hots of the work site Photos: D. Madhavan

21 June 2020 13:41 IST

Making use of the restricted vehicular flow, a pending bridge improvement work is being carried out

The British-era steel bridge near Perambur Loco Works will sport a new look soon. With the lockdown leading to restricted movement of vehicles, Greater Chennai Corporation has started work on this facility near the railway station.

Works to be undertaken include having the carriageway relaid with concrete, the side steel beams being strengthened; the footpath and the median being raised; and LED street lights and reflectors being installed.

Recently, workers were seen strengthening the carriageway with steel beams to enable it to withstand continual movement of vehicles mainly two-wheelers and cars.

“Workers were asked to stay near the site (bridge) during the work period. Major repair works on the bridge will be completed by the end of this month,” says a Corporation official.

Corporation officials say that lack of vehicular movement under and on the bridge due to the lockdown is helping them take up repair works. The facility needed urgent repairs due to weathering of its carriageway and side steel beams. As suburban rail lines run below the bridge, any work on the track portion of the bridge should be undertaken by the Southern Railway.

Some history

Located between the railway stations at Perambur Carriage and Villivakkam, the steel overbridge was built in the early 1930s to connect the railway institutions including Loco Works and ICF with the rest of the neighbourhood.

Most of the railway employees and their families were residing in houses along the rail line between Loco Works and Perambur. The bridge was a great source of connectivity to these institutions from these two neighbourhoods — Loco Works and Perambur.

As the main entrance of the Loco Works is located near the ramp of the bridge, it makes it convenient for the staff to reach the bridge.

The overbridge has two steel bridges with bitumen ramps that are separated by sloping concrete median covering a distance of around one kilometre including 500 metres of the steel bridges. Of the two steel bridges, the one towards Periyar Nagar and Kolathur is the oldest and the other bridge was constructed by Greater Chennai Corporation in February 2011 to decongest the then lone narrow bridge. Over the years, the bridge and its bitumen ramps were damaged due to poor maintenance and weathering. Most of the electrical fittings including bulbs on the lamp posts were either damaged or stolen. Due to the overgrown bushes on the concrete median, motorists don’t have a clear view of pedestrians — who are mainly train commuters from Loco Works railway station and railway employees — especially at night. The roads connecting to the bridge don’t not have adequate street lights forcing motorists to rely on the headlights of their vehicles.