The lockdown diary of a conservancyworker

Just before the first lockdown took effect in March, E. Jaishankar, a conservancy worker, received a call from his superior. He was asked how he would manage to report for duty the next morning as there wouldn’t be any bus services.

Without a soupcon of hesitation, the conservancy worker replied that he would walk to work. He did arrive at his work spot on shank’s mare, not that day alone, but for an entire week.

At 6 a.m next day, Jaishankar reported for work at the Area Engineer’s (A.E) office in Pudupet, covering a distance of 14 km from his residence in Madhavaram.

It took him an hour to cover that distance. After work, he would cover the same distance to get back home. He did this for at least a week before special bus services were operated by the MTC to transport Corporation staff to their work spots.

Jaishankar has been a conservancy worker in Ward 63 of Zone - 5 (Royapuram) of the Corporation since 1997.

“I don't have a bike or a bicycle. I use public transport or I just walk to wherever I have to go. During such emergencies, one should be prepared for anything,” says 46-year-old Jaishankar, a father of three.

Jaishankar is one of two staff with the Greater Chennai Corporation who received the COVID-19 Frontline Warriors award by the State government on August 15 as a mark of appreciation for their selfless work during the pandemic.

The son of a loadsman, who worked with the then Corporation of Madras, Jaishankar is the youngest among four children in his family. He did not go to school as poverty forced him and his brother to start working early in life to support their family and help their two sisters to get an education.

After doing many odd jobs in Triplicane where his family lived for many generations, Jaishankar enrolled himself as a conservancy worker with the Corporation more than two decades ago. Since then, he has been working as a conservancy worker in Pudupet (Ward 63) of Zone — 5 (Royapuram) covering 16 streets in the locality, collecting and segregating garbage every day.

“Jaishankar has 100 per cent attendance to his credit. He always does his work promptly. I have never seen such a daring staff, who is ready to work in any situation,” says Jaishankar's superior, Bala Muthuraman, A.E (63 ward) of Zone - 5 (Royapuram).

Jaishankar tested positive for COVID-19 while working at Pudupet. But after the mandatory quarantine period, he resumed his work a few weeks ago.