The Little Festival from July 1 to 8

The Little Theatre’s international theatre festival for young audiences, “The Little Festival” will be held from July 1 to 8 at the Kalakshetra Auditorium, Thiruvanmiyur.

On July 1 and 2, the play The Garage Gang and on July 4 and 5 Hansel and Gretel in Taka Din by The Little Theatre will be staged. On July 7 and 8, The Story of the Lake from South Korea will be staged. 

A panel discussion on “The Importance of arts post COVID” will be held at the Goethe Institut from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. on July 5. 

Donor passes are available at www.littletheatreindia.com, and can also be picked up from Cheria Aana, #2, Village Road, Nungambakkam. For details, call 28211115/8778449642 or email thelittlefestival@gmail.com. 


