Chennai

The little dynamite

Mandaveli resident Luckshana is just 12 years old, but she sure can pack a punch

M. Luckshana may be petite, but can pack a punch if she chooses to.

All of 12 years, she has achieved a level of proficienty in Karate, Thai boxing, Filipino ‘Kyusho’ (street fight techniques) and ‘Yuthasasthram’, another traditional martial art.

Her father, Sensei R. Manikandan, a martial art trainer, is her inspiration. The father-daughter duo offer training in marital-arts.

“Along with my father, I train school and college students, homemakers and working professionals in self-defence. Everybody should learn some form of self-defence, because it can do wonders for one’s self-confidence, and the knowledge that one can defend themselves can make them feel less anxious while in public place,” says Luckshana, a resident of Mandaveli.

Recently, she won a silver medal in a Thai boxing tournament held at Thailand, where she was the only participant from India.

She has also won five state-level and two district-level Karate tournaments. Luckshana is pursuing her education through the National Institute of Open Schooling.

