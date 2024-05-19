The link between modes of garbage disposal and CO2 emissions

As much as 1,834 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide is emitted a year in Chennai through solid waste collection practices, according to a study conducted by the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management, Anna University. Commissioned by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board as part of the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, the study focuses on municipal solid waste and its potential use for energy generation.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) generates about 7,600 tonnes per day (TPD) of solid waste. According to the study, while a major portion of it — about 5,300 TPD — is dumped at the Kodungaiyur and Perungudi disposal sites, the remaining 2,300 TPD is diverted through wet waste processing at micro-composting centres, bio-methanation, garden waste processing, dry waste recovery, and construction and demolition waste processing.

Waste from zones 1 to 8 is transferred to Kodungaiyur, whereas the waste from the other seven zones (9-15) is transferred to Perungudi. Carbon dioxide emission from the vehicles used for waste transport to the disposal facilities is 1,834 metric tonnes a year. “This can be substantially reduced by enhancing the decentralised processing of composting and thus reducing the need for transport to centralised processing,” the study says.

Emission calculation

The study calculates emissions from high-duty vehicles transporting more than 12 tonnes of waste each. It puts emissions from the vehicles at 0.7375 kg of carbon dioxide a kilometre. Based on the emission value and the number of trips made by these vehicles in all the 15 zones, the study finds that a total of nearly 1,834 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide is emitted from solid waste transport. For instance, 287 trips a month from zone one (Thiruvottiyur) over a distance of 7.5 km for each trip are taken into account. This comes to 1,587 kg of carbon dioxide a month. When calculated for a year, it amounts to 19.04 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide.

According to the study, carbon emissions from the Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Valasaravakkam zones are higher. Emissions from transporting solid waste from the Thiruvottiyur, Manali, and Perungudi zones are lower as these areas are near the dumps.

Methane emission also high

Biodegradable waste disposed at the GCC disposal facilities has the potential to emit 28,870 tonnes of CH4 (methane) a year, according to the study. Methane is known to be 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide and is a serious threat to global warming and climate change. “Of all other regions of Tamil Nadu, the GCC, a metropolitan city with an 8-million population, generates and dumps an enormous amount of solid waste into the open disposal facilities of Kodungaiyur and Perungudi, emitting 28,870 tonnes of methane every year. The methane emission from the GCC disposal facilities accounts for 52% of the methane emitted in Tamil Nadu,” the study notes. To put it in perspective, the next highest methane emission from an urban local body in Tamil Nadu is 3,779 tonnes a year from Tiruppur. Methane emissions are also recorded high in Madurai (2,135 tonnes a year), Salem (1,704 tonnes a year), Thanjavur (1,620 tonnes a year), Tirunelveli (1,584 tonnes a year), Chengalpattu (1,169 tonnes a year), and Vellore (600 tonnes a year).

In Chennai, legacy waste accumulated at the two dumps over decades is also a major contributor to the amount of methane released. Every day, around 79 tonnes of methane is estimated to be emitted.

The study suggests that methane emission from the disposal facilities can be avoided by enhancing source segregation and increasing biodegradable waste processing by additional facilities for composting and bio-methanation. “Highly biodegradable food wastes from bulk generators have the potential to be diverted to bio-methanation/bio-CNG plants. Accordingly, the GCC has the potential to set up bio-CNG plants of 600-TPD capacity, in addition to the one CNG plant of 100-TPD capacity already in operation,” it says.

However, it is important to note that several bio-methanation plants already set up across the State are not in use. “There are about 47 bio-methanation units built across Tamil Nadu, but only 14 units are operational, and the other 33 units are non-operational,” the study finds.

‘Source segregation imperative’

The study, which analysed the physical characterisation of solid waste dumps in the GCC, shows 50%-55% of the waste disposed are biodegradable, despite source segregation and door-to-door collection. It suggests that there is a need to enhance awareness and promote source segregation and segregated collection so that the biodegradable waste reaching the dumps can be avoided. This will help in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from open dumping of biodegradable waste. “All the urban local bodies have to pay immediate attention to this aspect,” it points out.

