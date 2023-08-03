The Landmark Quiz is back in Chennai after two years

August 03, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

“What do we do on Independence Day in Chennai? In the evening we quiz!”, says a jubilant Dr Navin Jayakumar, quizmaster and ophthalmologist, as he talks about the Landmark Quiz which is set to return after a two-year hiatus on August 15, 2023. Marking its 30th year, the quiz is emblematic of the essence of Chennai and its fierce and competitive quiz culture.

“Thirty years is an entire generation. So, for younger people, the quiz has been rebooted and made interesting by curating questions that are more contemporary. Young people access general knowledge and information in entirely different ways — through Twitter, Instagram, podcasts, blogs, so I think we needed to respect and acknowledge that,” says the quizmaster.

Dr. Navin’s first brushes with quizzing go back to Kolkata’s La Martiniere where he studied as a boy. From his school days, to his interactions with Neil O’Brien and his culminating friendship with his good friend Derek O’Brien – all come flooding back to him as he recalls his formative days in the world of quizzing.

The Landmark Quiz came together in 1988. It was Dr Navin’s vision to nurture and till ‘the fertile ground of curiosity’ that Chennai is. This year the quiz is expected to draw 1,700 quizzing enthusiasts. Apart from the top three prizes for winners, the quiz will see awards for different categories like best middle school, high school, college, corporate, institution, family or women and senior citizen teams. Dr Navin explains that this year they wanted to diversify the prizes and be inclusive of as many categories as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zifo, a scientific informatics company based in Chennai, sought to collaborate with Dr. Navin and the Quizzing Federation of India (QFI). Raj Prakash CEO and founder of Zifo says, “Chennai is always seen as a city with knowledge, a city with a soul. One of the things that has been happening in the city for the last three decades is the Landmark Quiz. Since there was a pause we felt it was extremely important to revive it.” This year the quiz is back as the Zifo Open Quiz.

Talking about what is new in this year’s edition, Dr. Navin says, “I have assembled a quiz team that includes myself and two others who are in their twenties, so the median age is 28 or 29. We aim to attract a new generation of quizzers. “

With prizes as high as ₹3 lakh, the event promises a walk down the corridors of memory, nostalgia and the unputdownable spirit of quizzing.

The Landmark Quiz will be held on August 15 at The Music Academy, TTK Road, Chennai from 1.15pm. For details and registration email hello@ZifoOpenQuiz.com or contact 8754569948

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.