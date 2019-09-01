The joy of everyday things and a list

Staged in an intimate setting, Every Brilliant Thing, a participative play invites the audience to share the joy found in everyday objects. It will be staged at the Alliance Francaise of Madras at 4 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. on Sunday as part of The Hindu Theatre Fest 2019.

“The story is human. So is the humour. It’s just a guy telling you the story of his life and a list that he started when he was seven, and how he kept at it till today,” says director Quasar Thakore Padamsee.

The tickets, priced at ₹ 250, are available on Paytm, www.insider.in, www.hindu.com/theatre -fest, as well as at the Box Office at Alliance Franciase of Madras.

As always, the reviews will not be written by us. Instead, you will write them. If you have watched the play and want an opportunity to express your views in print, please email us a short review (between 50 and 100 words) by noon the following day. A selection of citizens’ reviews will be published in the MetroPlus.

Highlighted reviews win a meal for two at Taj Coromandel. Mail your reviews to metro@thehindu.co. in along with your full name, address and telephone number. Letters with fictitious names, addresses and phone numbers will NOT be published.

Sponsors are Apollo Hospitals, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, SRM University, Union Bank of India, Casa Grand, One Crest and Nippon Paint. Event partners are Taj Coromandel, Air India, Radio One and Fever FM. For more details, log on to www.thehindu.com-the atre-fest.