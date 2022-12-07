The incredible life of Manohar, Madurai’s very own artist

December 07, 2022 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

One meeting can impact a lifetime.

This happened about 15 years ago. A friend had flown down to Chennai to interview artist Manohar Devadoss. We rode to his house in one of the by lanes of Santhome, not far from the beach.

There was a big kolam in front of the house mentioning my friend’s name, and welcoming her to the house. This was the house where his dear wife Mahema had grown up, where they had lived together for years.

Manohar Devadoss was born in temple town, Madurai, and was most famous for his sketches on the streets of Madurai, taking people on nostalgic trips whenever they saw them. His intricate sketches of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, the Masi and Veli veethis (streets), the Vaigai river and hundreds more, were so full of life that it was clear to us that he was a quintessential Madurai man.

He called himself a kaattan (primitive), something any boy who was born or grew up in Madurai could relate to. He had that archetypal rustic charm that we associated with the boys there. He had a very kind heart, another trait that endeared him to all. Brimming with energy and filled with vitality, Manohar was in his seventies when we met him but walked with the spring of a schoolboy’s step. From his childhood days in the streets around the temple and across the great river, he said he had been living happily and attributed his joy and capacity for youth to his childhood in Madurai.

Manohar told us that the days when he had fallen in love with Mahema, when he was in his late twenties, were the most beautiful of his life. He claimed that period had also been the best for her! Mahema had formally studied fine arts but rarely painted. Almost all her works were hanging on frames in that rectangular hall in their Santhome house.

Their love story is well known among the circles they inhabited. She came to know of him from his letters to her friend Sathya, who was also his cousin. Manohar always signed his sketches in the letters, but when he learnt that a fine arts graduate was looking, he apparently stopped doing that.. They knew each other through the letters for a year before they met.

The first time they met, Mahema instantly recognised him, he told us.. “I was surprised when she called out my name. You know, the first words she told me were that I suffered from an inferiority complex,” he told us with a laugh rich with her memory, as if untouched by the vicissitudes that life had dealt the couple.

The truth is, life had been very cruel to them. In an accident, she was paralyzed from her neck downward, and for years, he used to carry her in his arms wherever they went. He had a condition thanks to which his field of vision was narrowing until he went completely blind. He would wear special glasses, that looked like those looking jewellers use to peer at their wares. With them, Manohar created pieces that were equally, or more precious, than gems.

Manohar’s father was a content doctor who gave his children only books. And his mother, he said, gave her children love and care. When the father died young, the family had nothing but books and a few hundred rupees left with them. Manohar had to drop out of college and work. Later, he got a master’s degree in chemistry. The city knew him as a chemist but those who knew him thought he was an alchemist of life whose careless touch could bring ceaseless joy.

We met Mahema as well that day. She was simple, graceful, very particular with the spoken word, kind and full of hospitality. She too showed a great inner strength: nothing at all indicated the pain and unhappiness you may think her paralysis would have caused her

Mahema chatted merrily with the strangers, in between, issuing small commands to Manohar right through. “This is my world. I was born here, walked to college via the same street, and settled down with my man with the big moustache in this very same house,’’ she said back then. The contentment that sentence bore seemed to cause a twinge of envy in us then.

Mahema died that year. Manohar lived alone with her memories and continued his artistic work. The last time I had called him congratulating him on his Padma Shri award, he said: “I am completely blind. You must come home.”

Manohar Devadoss died early on Wednesday morning. He has drawn and authored books including Green Well Years, A Poem to Courage, Mahe and Mano: Challenges, Resilience and Triumphs and his recent Madras Inked: Impressions of an Artist and Architect (co-authored with Sujatha Shankar).