The Hindu’s school admissions expo under way at two locations

March 04, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries at the inaugural of the expo in Sholinganallur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Hindu Horizon, a school admissions expo for students from pre-KG to Class XI, will end on Sunday. The expo is being held at two locations – Kailash Gardens (opposite Aavin), Sholinganallur, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), and Vijay Shreemahal, P1/1, Third Avenue, ICF South Colony, Anna Nagar, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Johnson Mathew, dean of academics, Hindustan International School, said the expo provided a platform for schools to showcase what they had to offer in creating the perfect environment for a child to grow. It was a platform for the school to share its philosophy and practices with prospective parents and the community at large, Saveetha, director, The Pupil Saveetha Eco School, said.

Dignitaries at the inaugural of the expo in Anna Nagar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Dwarakesh, chief operating officer and chief executive officer, Casagrand International Schools, and CEO of Casagrand Staylodgy, said they were honoured to join hands with The Hindu Horizon for the collective cause of bringing together the resources, information and amenities to parents, all under one roof, with the intention of providing the best for the children. Meera Rajkumar, Bhavan’s Gandhi Vidyashram, said the expo was beneficial for parents and students.

Sendhil Kumar, chairman, and Radha Venkateshan, principal, Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Mogappair; Rajesh Menon, general manager, The Hindu Group, and Rama Rao, treasurer, Venkatesapuram Tarapore Educational Trust, were present at the inaugural session of the expo in Anna Nagar.

Shanmuga Priya, correspondent, St. Joseph’s Garden School, and Mr. Mathew took part in the inaugural session of the expo at OMR.

The Hindu Horizon at OMR is presented by Casagrand International School and powered by Hindustan International School. In Anna Nagar, the expo is presented by Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Mogappair and powered by The Pupil.

To register, click on the link – bit.ly/horizonexpo2023 – or scan the given QR code.

