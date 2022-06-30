The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste in Vellore on Sunday

Celebrity chef K. Damodharan to select three best cooks from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale to be held in Chennai on July 23

Home cooks, cuisine connoisseurs and food nerds sharpen your knives, use your acumen, with a sense of creativity to prepare your best dish as The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste is back!

According to a press release, the twentieth round of the event will be held at Hundreds Heritage Party Hall, Gandhi Nagar, Vellore, from 10 a.m. on Sunday. Vegetarian, non-vegetarian, breakfast, snacks or desserts — participants can cook anything. However, a minimum of two dishes should be prepared and one must represent the flavour of Tamil Nadu with ‘Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta’ and bring it to the venue for the preliminary round. Extra points for those who prepare the dish with RKG Ghee, Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil, Savorit, Madhuram Rice, LG Asafoetida, Naga Food Products and Everest Masala. The participants must bring the used product wrappers to the venue. A panel of judges headed by Guinness World Record winner and celebrity chef K. Damodharan (Chef Damu) will select three best cooks from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale to be held in Chennai on July 23. It’s time for kids ( 10 -18 years ) and young adults ( 19 – 25 years ) to showcase their unique pasta recipes using their favourite Savorit pasta. Contestants need to bring their cooked dishes and recipes to the venue. Celebrity Chef Dr. Damu will choose one winner from each category. To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2022 Alternatively, interested persons can also send an SMS or a WhatsApp message in the format “Name<space>City<space>Dish name” to 9941255695 or call this number. The third edition of the culinary talent hunt will identify the cooking champion of Tamil Nadu. The preliminary round will be held in 20 locations across Tamil Nadu and the grand finale will be held in Chennai. The top three winners will win a total cash prize of ₹ Two lakh. The first prize is ₹1 lakh, the second prize is ₹60,000 and the third is ₹40,000.

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor of the cooking contest which The Hindu is hosting, and the contest is powered by Savorit and Madhuram Rice, in association with RKG Ghee and Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil. LG Asafoetida is the asafoetida partner and Naga Food is the associate partner. Divinity Partner is ITC Mangaldeep and Spices partner is Everest Masala. The banking partner is Karur Vysya Bank, the magazine partner is Aval Vikatan , and the media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai. GEC Partner is Kalaignar TV and News Channel Partner is Kalaignar Seidhigal. Venue partner is Hundreds Heritage Party Hall, Vellore, the release added.