The Hindu’s ‘Festival of Chennai’ archival photo exhibition, a visual journey through yesteryear Madras

Centered around the theme of “Oor, Ula and Ulam”, the exhibition is a celebration of the coastal city, its transformation and myriad emotions and thoughts that have gone into building Chennai of today

August 12, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
N. Ram and N. Murali, Directors of the THG Publication Pvt. Ltd., at the inauguration of the photography exhibition at the ‘Festival of Chennai Madras Month 2023’ photography exhibition organised by The Hindu in Chennai on Friday.

N. Ram and N. Murali, Directors of the THG Publication Pvt. Ltd., at the inauguration of the photography exhibition at the ‘Festival of Chennai Madras Month 2023’ photography exhibition organised by The Hindu in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) officials view the photos on display at the ‘Festival of Chennai Madras Month 2023’ photography exhibition organised by The Hindu at Central Metro railway station on Friday.

Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) officials view the photos on display at the ‘Festival of Chennai Madras Month 2023’ photography exhibition organised by The Hindu at Central Metro railway station on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Everyone has a connect with Chennai and vivid memories of the city. The Hindu’s “Festival of Chennai”, the specially curated archival photo exhibition inaugurated at The Hindu office, Anna Salai, on Friday presents the flavour of the city that has evolved over the decades through the lens of the 145-year-old newspaper.

Centered around the theme of “Oor, Ula and Ulam”, the exhibition is a celebration of the coastal city, its transformation and myriad emotions and thoughts that have gone into building Chennai of today.

Visitors get a glimpse of the city’s many frozen moments through the images from The Hindu’s digital repository of old photographs and the curated list of pages from The Hindu’s newpapers since 1881.

The exhibition was curated by architect Thirupurasundari Sevvel. A visibly-thrilled Sumedha Sri Pandi, a class IX student, who inaugurated the exhibition, said: “It was a surprise for me. I didn’t know Cooum was a clean river back then. I enjoyed pictures of women in various professions and their involvement in sports back in 1955.”

Earlier, N. Ram, Director, THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd., who interacted with the students, said the exhibition was a sample of The Hindu’s huge resources of photographs and reports. The newspaper is synonymous with the city and its reputation is intertwined with that of one of the world’s great cities. Chennai and Tamil Nadu are known for their secular character and diversity. They symbolise constitutional values and respect for people of diverse backgrounds.

N. Murali, Director, THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd., said: “Chennai has grown on us; We have grown with Chennai. The Hindu shares 50% of existence of Chennai. The city is known for education, people’s skills and is a hub of music. Chennai is part of UNESCO’s designated creative cities network not only in Carnatic music but also in folk and film music.”

Describing it as a delight for a user of The Hindu archives since 2003 like him, historian V. Sriram said the newspaper’s archives are a rich source of information on Chennai and its history. The exhibition would inspire many children to become historians and archivists.

The exhibition was simultaneously inaugurated at Chennai Central Metro station. CMRL directors Rakesh Chaturvedi and T. Archunan participated. It will be open at metro stations in Guindy, Vadapalani, Thirumangalam, Koyambedu, Airport and Wimco Nagar and Kathipara Urban Square till September 9.

The exhibition is a collaboration between The Hindu and CMRL.

Visitors have to register at https://madeofchennai.thehindu.com to visit the exhibition in specific slots.

