The Hindu’s Archival Photo Exhibit inaugurated

A photograph of a hand-pulled rickshaw and a tram sharing the road in October 1938. Fast forward to 2015, hordes of passengers wait in the platform to board the first Chennai Metro Rail train.

‘Nagarum Nam Nagaram - Our Changing and Moving City’, the archival photo exhibit of The Hindu showcases how the city’s transportation and commuting patterns have been over the years and shaped the city to what it is today.

Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya Rajan, who inaugurated archival photo exhibit as part of the Festival of Chennai - Madras Month 2024 organised by The Hindu, said, it was fascinating to have a glimpse of the how the city has transformed with time. “Chennai is a beautiful ancient city. The city and its people have welcomed everyone coming here and given a lot of warmth. Except for The Hindu, I don’t think anyone could have an extensive collection of the city’s photographs back then and now,” she said. She appreciated The Hindu’s painstaking efforts for capturing and maintaining the archives of the city’s glimpses through the years.

Thirupurasundari Sevvel, historian and curator of the exhibition said, the theme talks about how the city was moving in many ways. “Chennai is changing because of so many things. But the main thing that it is changing is, the people. They keep adapting and are resilient. The Hindu’s archives are a huge repository of historical images. This is the history of Chennai and its people through the lens of transportation,” she said.

Several school students eagerly glanced through the images of the exhibit. Latangi R, a class VIII student of the KRM Public School, Sembium, said, “I am thrilled to look at how Saidapet, Anna Salai and Mylapore looked back then and how it has changed now. Also, a photograph taken in 1987 of a police radio staff member receiving a message at Saidapet Communication Centre particularly caught my eye.”

The exhibition was also inaugurated at the Chennai Central Metro Rail station on Friday. The exhibit will be open to public at Kathipara Urban Square, Chennai Central, Guindy, Vadapalani, Koyambedu and Chennai airport Metro Rail stations from August 9 to September 10. At The Hindu office, the exhibit will be open to public from August 9 to September 14. To visit the archival exhibit at The Hindu, click on the link https://newsth.live/MOC2024AEP or scan the QR code to book a slot.

The Hindu Festival of Chennai has been organised in partnership with Greater Chennai Corporation, Namma Marina, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, Mark Metro, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation. The knowledge and expert partners are Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai and Madras Photobloggers. The happiness partner for the event is On The Streets of Chennai.