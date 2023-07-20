ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Wellness webinar on brain health to be held on July 21

July 20, 2023 06:30 am | Updated July 19, 2023 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The topics that would be covered are ischemic stroke and haemorrhagic stroke

The Hindu Bureau

To mark World Brain Day, Kauvery Hospital will present The Hindu Wellness Series webinar on taking care of the brain at 11.30 a.m. on Friday.

The panellists include Dr. Sivarajan Thandeeswaran, Senior Consultant, Neurology and Neuroscience, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai and Dr. S. Srihari, Consultant, Brain and Spine Surgery, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi.

The topics to be covered are ischemic stroke and haemorrhagic stroke. The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu. Those interested in attending the webinar can register on bit.ly/3Dk6DGy or scan the QR code.

