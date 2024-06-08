ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Wellness webinar highlights issues of atrial fibrillation

Updated - June 08, 2024 12:40 am IST

Published - June 08, 2024 12:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kauvery Hospital in association with The Hindu Wellness series organised a webinar on Four Pillars of Atrial Fibrillation Management on Friday. The webinar saw a discussion on Rate and Rhythm Control of Atrial Fibrillation and Risk Factor Reduction. 

In the webinar, specialists said atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm issue where the heartbeat is faster than usual. Age, hypertension, obesity and sleep-disordered breathing could be some of the risk factors  

Four specialists S. Deep Chandh Raja, Consultant Cardiologist and Clinical Lead-Cardiac Electrophysiology of Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, and T. Joseph, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, Kauvery Hospital Heart City, Tiruchi, spoke about the various dimensions of the cases. 

Srinivas Rajagopala, Director of Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine and Director of the Transplant Pulmonology and Lung Failure Unit at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, and Sivarajan Thandeswaran, Senior Consultant, Stroke and Neurovascular Medicine, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, emphasised that 30% of strokes could be due to atrial fibrillation.

