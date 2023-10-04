The Hindu webinar on heart disease tomorrow

October 04, 2023 12:04 am | Updated October 03, 2023 10:50 pm IST - Chennai

Kauvery Hospital in association with The Hindu as part of the wellness series is organising a webinar titled, ‘How Do We Address The Premature Atherosclerotic Heart Disease In Ourselves’, on Thursday at 11.30 a.m.

The webinar would have medical specialists of the hospital, including Interventional Cardiologist and Senior Consultant Manoj Sivaramakrishnan; Cardio Diabetologist and Senior Interventional Cardiologist V. Mahadevan; and Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon Punithkumar. It will be moderated by Serena Josephine, Special Correspondent, The Hindu.

To register visit: https://bit.ly/3M8LdRJ or scan the QR Code.

