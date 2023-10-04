HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu webinar on heart disease tomorrow

October 04, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Kauvery Hospital in association with The Hindu as part of the wellness series is organising a webinar titled, ‘How Do We Address The Premature Atherosclerotic Heart Disease In Ourselves’, on Thursday at 11.30 a.m.

The webinar would have medical specialists of the hospital, including Interventional Cardiologist and Senior Consultant Manoj Sivaramakrishnan; Cardio Diabetologist and Senior Interventional Cardiologist V. Mahadevan; and Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon Punithkumar. It will be moderated by Serena Josephine, Special Correspondent, The Hindu.

To register visit: https://bit.ly/3M8LdRJ or scan the QR Code.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.