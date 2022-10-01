The Hindu Property Plus Living Spaces expo begins

250 projects of premium property brands are on display along with the stalls of banks and design interiors

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 01, 2022 19:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Property Plus Living Spaces 2022, a two-day property expo, started in Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, on Saturday.

A number of property buyers visited the 57 stalls that have been set up by developers and other stakeholders at the expo on the first day.

The expo had displayed 250 projects of premium property brands located at a range of locations and have stalls of banks and design interiors, addressing every need of the buyers. The expo has properties ranging from affordable categories to luxury villas.  Buyers can interact with developers, meet bank officials to understand more about home loans. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CREDAI president S. Sivagurunathan said: “ The Hindu  Property Plus Living Spaces 2022 has happened at the right time. The market is looking up. It is a well-planned and organised event that houses on genuine brands. The developers’ stall offers a premium experience to their potential customers.”  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The expo will continue today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and entry is free. The event is powered by Indian Bank and Union Bank of India is the associate sponsor. To register and find your dream property, visit:https://bit.ly/3eGkCxc 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
The Hindu Property Plus
real estate
real estate

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app