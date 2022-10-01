The Hindu Property Plus Living Spaces expo begins

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Property Plus Living Spaces 2022, a two-day property expo, started in Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, on Saturday.

A number of property buyers visited the 57 stalls that have been set up by developers and other stakeholders at the expo on the first day.

The expo had displayed 250 projects of premium property brands located at a range of locations and have stalls of banks and design interiors, addressing every need of the buyers. The expo has properties ranging from affordable categories to luxury villas. Buyers can interact with developers, meet bank officials to understand more about home loans.

CREDAI president S. Sivagurunathan said: “ The Hindu Property Plus Living Spaces 2022 has happened at the right time. The market is looking up. It is a well-planned and organised event that houses on genuine brands. The developers’ stall offers a premium experience to their potential customers.”