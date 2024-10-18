Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) are intellectual necessities and important values to build a business ethos. These are crucial components that organisations must embrace for a success model, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, south Chennai Member of Parliament, said here at The Hindu Opportunities HR Conclave organised on Friday.

Elaborating on the DEI that would shape the future of managing workforce, she said the success of organisations depends on the ability to embrace these basic principles.

Inclusion is not only about integrating diverse individuals into existing structures but also about reimagining those structures. There is a need to challenge the status quo and create an environment where differences are respected, she said.

Sharing anecdotes on inclusivity, she said different opinions in a workspace must be incorporated for the growth of the organisation. There must be emphasis on more women centric workplaces as women still have glass ceilings to break even in this era.

Ms.Thangapandian said DEI should not be a short-term, temporary agenda but a continuous journey. These values have to be indispensable traits that have to be incorporated in corporate firms and entrepreneurial ventures.

Underlining the various efforts that have brought change in the lives of people, Meena Sinha, vice president and Head of Human Resources and Communications, RRD, noted that the company took workplace to rural areas to provide opportunities.

Pointing out that the DEI strategies must be worked on areas with business sense, she cited examples of training programmes for physically disabled persons.

In her presentation on inclusive leadership and power of diversity, Saundarya Rajesh, founder president, Avtar Group, demystified some of the DEI concepts and demonstrated on how DEI strategies work in various aspects. Besides building DEI strategies, the corporate firms must also audit policy and practices and increase representation of diverse talent, she said.

The event brought together human resources leaders and industry experts to address DEI, one of the pertinent topics in business world. L.V. Navaneeth, Chief Executive Officer, The HinduGroup Publishing Private Limited and R.Subramanian, Vice President, Human Resources, The Hindu Group participated.

The conclave featured three panel discussions. The first session titled ‘Strategies for Promoting DEI’, featured Mayuri Sreekumar, global diversity and inclusion head, Cognizant, Swarna Sudha, head of talent development, AI Cloud, Tata Consultancy Services, and Anwesa Sen, head of HR, Grindwell Norton Ltd., as speakers.

The second session on ‘Building Competitive Advantage through DEI’, featured Sunitha Vikram, managing director of AGUA, Janine Nirmal, director of operations, RRD and Madhumitha Gomathinayagam, manager-HR and operations, Avacend Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The final session on ‘Leveraging Middle Managers as Change Agents’, had Vidhya Prabhu, associate director of global delivery, Kyndryl, Charles Godwin, HR leader, Zoho, and Priya Vaidyanathan, program manager-customer connect and head-IT, Saint-Gobain Home and Hospitality Business, as speakers. The sessions were moderated by Akhila Srikanta Rao, senior programme manager, RRD; Kunal Shankar, Deputy Business Editor, The Hindu and Subha Pandian, CEO, Aqua.

Additionally, Kartik Kumar, centre director, Saint-Gobain Research India, discussed on how managers can effectively drive DEI efforts with Sangeetha Kandavel, Business Correspondent, The Hindu.