The Hindu Opportunities HR Conclave 2024 to be held on October 18

The Hindu Opportunities HR Conclave 2024 will be held on October 18 at the Madras Management Association, Anna Salai, starting at 4 p.m. The event aims to bring together top human resources (HR) leaders and industry experts to address one of the most pertinent topics in today’s business world — diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

ADVERTISEMENT

The conclave will feature three core sessions followed by a keynote and special address from prominent speakers in the HR and DEI space. The first session titled ‘Strategies for Promoting DEI’ will feature Maya Sreekumar, global diversity and inclusion head, Cognizant, Swarna Sudha, head of talent development, AI Cloud, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Anwesa Sen, head of HR, Grindwell Norton Ltd. as speakers.

The second session ‘Building Competitive Advantage through DEI’ will feature speakers Sunitha Vikram, managing director (MD) of AGUA, Janine Nirmal, director of operations, R.R. Donnelley (RRD), and Madhumitha Gomathinayagam, manager-HR and operations, Avacend Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final session ‘Leveraging Middle Managers as Change Agents’ will feature Vidhya Prabhu, associate director of global delivery, Kyndryl, Charles Godwin, HR leader, Zoho, and Priya Vaidyanathan, program manager-customer connect and head-IT, Saint-Gobain Home and Hospitality Business, as speakers.

Additionally, Kartik Kumar, centre director, Saint-Gobain Research India, will discuss how managers can effectively drive DEI efforts.

MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian will be the chief guest. The keynote address will be by Meena Sinha, vice-president and head of HR and communication, RRD, and the special address will be by Soundarya Rajesh, founder-president, Avtar Group.

The event is presented by RRD with Saint-Gobain as the associate partner; Avtar Group as the knowledge partner; and MAKOBA as the gift partner. To register visit the website or scan the given QR code. For more information and inquiries, contact: 98415 85969 or 89392 83283.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.