The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest results are out

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest for the year 2022-23, are out. Judges went through around 600 entries and selected 86 contestants, who will get gift coupons of various denominations as prizes.
A total of 32 prizes were selected by violin vidhushis and gurus M. Lalitha and M. Nandini in the instruments category; 22 prizes were selected by guru and mridangam vidhwan Poongulam S. Subramanian, and in the Hindustani category, guru and vocalist Lalita Sharma chose 13 entries as fit for prizes.
Carnatic vocalists and gurus Gayathri Girish and Varalakshmi Anandkumar, who between them heard and judged a whopping number of 306 entries under the vocal krithi and vocal thukkada categories, very judiciously chose 20 prize winners. This year, there are also over 20 entries that have received special mention from the judges.
As usual, the Child vocal category, had a lot of participants. Both the gurus were very appreciative of the efforts of the parents in taking time to make the videos. “Many of the entries are just brilliant and we hope the children will continue their training. Those who could not make it to the final three, were given special mentions,” said the vocalists.
Ms. Sharma said that this year, she saw more variety in the instrumental category. “I saw youngsters presenting performances on the Sarod. Some children were really good. Parents must create a mahoul (atmosphere) of music at home so that children take to classical music. It will help them build their character, their mental strength and make them remain cool in the face of adversities. I have seen many such examples,” said the guru, who is a senior student of Pandit Jasraj.
Judges Ms. Lalitha and Nandhini said this year they found it very challenging to select winners. “Even in the child talent and junior categories many seemed to have taken the entries very seriously. Rare krithis and thukkadas were also featured. We had flutes, mandolin and veena instruments and had to split the prizes accordingly,” they said. They added that The Hindu Margazhi contest offered them an opportunity to listen to a lot of enchanting entries.
Mr. Subramanian said that most prize winners had presented outstanding performances. “I particularly remember one tabla entry. He has amazing talent. A few mridangam entries had embellished the common Aadhi tala with khanda nadai and thishra nadai. I was happy to see many girls too performing ghatam and konnakol. Since many entries were of a professional standard, I had a real tough job selecting the finalists,” he said.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, which has been supporting the competition for the past few years, is the co-sponsor this year too. V. Vetriselvakkumar CGM (Corporate Communications), Southern Region, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., said this was the third year that the Company had joined hands with The Hindu for this contest. “We are glad to be able to encourage many young talents in classical music.
Here is the list:
Thukkada Vocal - Child talent
First Prize - Varshini Praburaj
Second Prize - Vibha Ashwin
Third Prize - Aniruddha Pradhumna
Special Mention - J.Sricharan, Sanjana Prasad, R.S. Charulatha, K.A. Vasundaraa
Carnatic Krithi Vocal - Child talent
First Prize - B.Sriranjani
Second Prize - Vasundhara Ravishankar, Pragya Narasimman
Third Prize - Pranav Adiga, Malavi. G
Special Mention - S. Prahaladh, Ishaan Iyer, Vibhav Narasimman
Thukkada Vocal - Juniors
First Prize - Dhruv S Pathangi
Second Prize - Jhanvi Shankar
Third Prize - Prakrithi Jayanth
Special Mention - U.Guruprasad, Vidita Ganesh, V. Keerthana, Kaavya N K
Thukkada Vocal - Seniors
First Prize - Archana Murali
Second Prize - Supriya R
Third Prize - Dr. M. Sowmya
Special Mention - Pranav Shankar
Carnatic Kriti Vocal - Seniors
First Prize - Svwaroopananda Kashyap
Second Prize - Madhumitha Doraiswamy
Third Prize - Dhanya S
Special Mention - Jyothiradithya Venkataraman, Suhasini Srirangam, Vyshnavi Datta
Carnatic Kriti Vocal - Juniors
First Prize - Ragasudha Balasubramanian
Second Prize - Mahanya Shree.S
Third Prize - Srithika Srinivasan
Special Mention - Vibha Krishnakumar, Aniket Iyer, Pratiksha B Deekshadar, Irene Philip
Krithi Instrumental – Vina – Child talent
First Prize - Vidhyashree Vijayakannan, Anagha Ramkumar
Third Prize - Ishaani Ramaswamy
Krithi Instrumental – Violin – Child Talent
First Prize - Harshitha Pradeep, Abhirama Bhat Neraniki Joise
Second Prize - Pradyuti Srinath
Third Prize - Akshara Balaji
Krithi Instrumental – Violin – Juniors
First Prize - Mihir Rajeev, Eesha Sridharan, Niveditha Doraiswamy
Second Prize - Aditi Ganeshram, Aiswarya Vaikunth, R Srikritii
Third Prize - Medha. H, Anushree Iyer
Krithi Instrumental – Mandolin – Juniors
First Prize - V. Vaibhav
Krithi Instrumental – Flute – Juniors
First Prize - Pranit Rao Ch
Second Prize - Aprameya Sheshadri
Krithi Instrumental – Keyboard – Juniors
First Prize - K. Madhurkanth
Second Prize - S.Sanjay
Third Prize - V.Anush, Sai Anirudh M
Consolation - R Sai Anishvar
Krithi Instrumental – Flute – Seniors
First Prize - Soumya S, Poornima Krishna Emani
Second Prize - Athira Nambiar
Krithi Instrumental – Vina – Seniors
First Prize - Girija R
Second Prize - Mathangi Karthikeyan
Krithi Instrumental – Violin – Seniors
First Prize - Sravanthi Mopati
Second Prize - Sunder Balakrishnan
Krithi Instrumental – Keyboard– Seniors
First Prize - Srivaralaxmi V
Second Prize - Sneha S
Consolation - Sreeswetha Sudarsan
Percussion - Child Talent
First Prize - Aniruddha P Kandadai (Konnakkol)
Second Prize - Shreeranga A. Rao (Konnakkol)
First Prize - K.K. Varun (Mrindangam)
Second Prize - Tarun Ravi (Mrindangam), Krish Mohan (Mrindangam)
Third Prize - Sreeram. A (Mrindangam)
First Prize - Skanda Manjunath (Ghatam)
Percussion – Juniors
First Prize - Atharva R Ghantennavar (Tabla)
Second Prize - Isha Lagu (Tabla)
First Prize - T. Anandha Maharaj (Ghatam)
Second Prize - Shriman R Krishnan (Ghatam)
Third Prize - Shivaranjani (Ghatam)
First Prize - Abhinav Iyer (Mrindangam), Desikan Varadharajan (Mrindangam)
Second Prize - P. Shivasankar (Mrindangam)
Third Prize - R. Madhavkrishna (Mrindangam)
First Prize - K Sukirti (Konakkol)
Second Prize - K.P. Adhithi (Konakkol)
Percussion – Seniors
First Prize - Swaminathan (Mrindangam)
First Prize - Aryesh Amartya Mishra (Tabla)
Second Prize - Jai Nagar (Tabla)
Third Prize - Sagar Rakshit (Drums)
Hindustani – Vocal – Child talent
First Prize - Aditi Shanbhag
Second Prize - Kaushikee Banerjee
Third Prize - Sarnavo Preetish
Hindustani – Vocal – Juniors
First Prize - Neeladri Charles
Second Prize - Kamya Ravi
Third Prize - Ratnisha
Hindustani – Vocal – Seniors
First Prize - Sreetoma Bandyopadhyay
Second Prize - Gagan Dalvi
Third Prize - Aradhna Nigam
Hindustani – Instrumental – Child talent
First Prize - Prabhath Vittala
Hindustani – Instrumental – Seniors
First Prize - Deepak
Second Prize - Kartikeya Vashist
Third Prize - Abhishek Kumar
