The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest receives 654 entries

Children’s category sees most number of participants

In its second year running, The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest has received 654 entries.

These are five-minute audio or video performances either in the Carnatic Classical or Hindustani styles split into three categories — Under 12 (Children), 13-19 (Juniors) and 20-40 (Seniors).

The children’s category received the most number of entries with 292, followed by the Juniors.

Entries have been uploaded online by the participants in vocal and instrumental categories. There are 90 entrants under the percussion section too. The deadline for entries was December 31, 2021.

This is the second year of the competition, and last year, there were around 850 entries, including international participants.

Unlike last year, where there was a complete lockdown, this year, the Sabhas have opened up for the Marghazhi season.

The entries are currently being segregated and sent to the judges — musician, dance scholar and writer Sujatha Vijayaraghavan; vocalist and an associate professor of French Varalakshmi Anandakumar; violinists LN Sisters, M. Lalitha and M. Nandhini; mridangist and guru Erode Nagaraj; and Hindustani vocalist and guru Lalita Sharma.

The event has been co-sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.