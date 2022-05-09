The Hindu Margazhi Music contest percussion category results announced

Winners to be intimated by email; all participants to receive e-certificates

Winners to be intimated by email; all participants to receive e-certificates

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Music contest were announced on Sunday.

The winners will be intimated via email. All the eligible participants will receive e-certificates. This time, the second year of the contest The Hindu received 654 entries in both Carnatic and Hindustani styles and the judges, who listened to each of the eligible candidates, chose 90 winners under various categories, including vocal and instrumental.

The entire results of the The Hindu Margazhi Music contest can be viewed at https://forms.thehindu.co.in/margazhi-Music/.

The second segment of results is as follows: Carnatic Percussion: Solo - child talent

1st Prize - B.S. Samarth; 2nd Prize - Tarun Ravi; 3rd Prize- Aditya Srinivasan

Carnatic Percussion: Solo - Juniors

1st Prize - Bombay Sairam; 2nd Prize - K Sukirti; 3rd Prize - Rajnarayan Nair. H

Carnatic Percussion: Solo - Seniors

1st Prize - Shrinidhi H Raghunandan; 2nd Prize - Srikanth Duraiswamy; 3rd Prize - Swaminath Jayaraman