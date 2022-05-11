The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest Hindustani, Carnatic Thukkada instrumental and vocal results

The results of Carnatic Thukkada – instrumental and Carnatic Thukkada – vocal in The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest have been released. A total of 654 entries were received under the Krithi and Thukkada segments in Carnatic Classical and Hindustani styles from participants aged upto 40.

Prize winners will soon be intimated by email and all eligible entrants will get e-certificates. Double entries by participants under different categories were not taken into consideration. Indian Oil Corporation is the co-sponsor for the event, which is in its second year.

The entire results of the The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest can be viewed on https://forms.thehindu.co.in/margazhi-Music/ .

Carnatic Thukkada Instrumental

Juniors – Flute: 3rd Prize - Sushameendra Jamadagni

Child talent – Keyboard: 1st Prize - Santosh. N.G.; Consolation Prize - Chandra Tejas. A

Juniors – Keyboard: Consolation Prize - R Sai Anishvar

Juniors – Mandolin: 1st Prize - V.Vaibhav

Child talent – Veena: 1st Prize - Harini R.; Consolation Prize - Sahana Shivakumar

Juniors – Violin: 2nd Prize - V. Guru Nirupan

Seniors – Violin: 1st Prize - Priyanka Haresh

Carnatic Thukkada Vocal

Child talent: 1st Prize - Laasya Sai Mandalaparti; 2nd Prize - Nithyashree V; 3rd Prize - Aadya Venkatesh; Consolation Prize - A. Rakshita, Ankita Karthick and Janane Narayanan

Juniors: 1st Prize - Shakthi Muralidaran; 2nd Prize - Raam Manikandan; 3rd Prize - Vibha Krishnakumar; Consolation Prize - Parvathi Subramanian, Rasika Sivakumar, and Sandeep

Seniors: 1st Prize - Saisree Varma P.K.; 2nd Prize - R. Annapoorani; 3rd Prize - Jayashree Aditya; Consolation Prize - Anuradha Swaminathan, Niharikaa Shrikanth and Vignesh Shankarnarayanan

Hindustani

Child talent: 1st Prize - Arpita Dey; 2nd Prize - Arijeet Banerjee; 3rd Prize - Adrith Venkatesh; Pritam Dhibar

Juniors: 1st Prize - Garima Karmakar; 2nd Prize - Shreya R. Nayak

Seniors: 1st Prize - Anu Subaiya; 2nd Prize - Mohena Bahl; 3rd Prize- Somsubhra Chowdhury