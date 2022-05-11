The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest Hindustani, Carnatic Thukkada instrumental and vocal results
The results of Carnatic Thukkada – instrumental and Carnatic Thukkada – vocal in The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest have been released. A total of 654 entries were received under the Krithi and Thukkada segments in Carnatic Classical and Hindustani styles from participants aged upto 40.
Prize winners will soon be intimated by email and all eligible entrants will get e-certificates. Double entries by participants under different categories were not taken into consideration. Indian Oil Corporation is the co-sponsor for the event, which is in its second year.
The entire results of the The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest can be viewed on https://forms.thehindu.co.in/margazhi-Music/.
Carnatic Thukkada Instrumental
Juniors – Flute: 3rd Prize - Sushameendra Jamadagni
Child talent – Keyboard: 1st Prize - Santosh. N.G.; Consolation Prize - Chandra Tejas. A
Juniors – Keyboard: Consolation Prize - R Sai Anishvar
Juniors – Mandolin: 1st Prize - V.Vaibhav
Child talent – Veena: 1st Prize - Harini R.; Consolation Prize - Sahana Shivakumar
Juniors – Violin: 2nd Prize - V. Guru Nirupan
Seniors – Violin: 1st Prize - Priyanka Haresh
Carnatic Thukkada Vocal
Child talent: 1st Prize - Laasya Sai Mandalaparti; 2nd Prize - Nithyashree V; 3rd Prize - Aadya Venkatesh; Consolation Prize - A. Rakshita, Ankita Karthick and Janane Narayanan
Juniors: 1st Prize - Shakthi Muralidaran; 2nd Prize - Raam Manikandan; 3rd Prize - Vibha Krishnakumar; Consolation Prize - Parvathi Subramanian, Rasika Sivakumar, and Sandeep
Seniors: 1st Prize - Saisree Varma P.K.; 2nd Prize - R. Annapoorani; 3rd Prize - Jayashree Aditya; Consolation Prize - Anuradha Swaminathan, Niharikaa Shrikanth and Vignesh Shankarnarayanan
Hindustani
Child talent: 1st Prize - Arpita Dey; 2nd Prize - Arijeet Banerjee; 3rd Prize - Adrith Venkatesh; Pritam Dhibar
Juniors: 1st Prize - Garima Karmakar; 2nd Prize - Shreya R. Nayak
Seniors: 1st Prize - Anu Subaiya; 2nd Prize - Mohena Bahl; 3rd Prize- Somsubhra Chowdhury
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.