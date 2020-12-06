The Hindu Margazhi contest is open for Hindustani musicians too

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition is open for Hindustani and Carnatic classical musicians. In the Hindustani style, bhajans or even pieces by gurus of various gharanas can be sent in.

Those below the age of 40 who have been learning music can enter the competition. Interested youth can send in their entries under five minutes length to thmargazhi@thehindu.co. in as Google Drive or Dropbox links. Do not send them as attachments as sometimes they may not open. The last date for sending in entries for all categories, vocal, instrumental and percussion is December 12, 2020 for three age groups of under-12, 13-19 and 20-40.

For details, visit https:// www.google.com/amp/s/www.thehindu.com /news/ national/tamil-nadu/the-hindu-announces-margazhi- competition-for-young-indian- classical-musicians/ article33231111.ece/amp