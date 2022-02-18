654 entries have been received under three categories

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest, which received 654 entries, will be released soon. Though the last date for submission of five-minute long video/audio entries was December 31, 2021, it has taken time to comb through the presentations. Entries had been sent in under Carnatic Classical or Hindustani styles split in three categories — Under-12 (children), 13-19 years (juniors) and 20-40 years (seniors).

This is the second year of the competition, and last year, there were around 850 entries, including international participants.

The entries are currently being segregated and sent to the judges — musician, dance scholar and writer Sujatha Vijayaraghavan; vocalist and an associate professor of French Varalakshmi Anandakumar; violinists LN Sisters M. Lalitha and M. Nandhini; mridangist and guru Erode Nagaraj; and Hindustani vocalist and guru Lalita Sharma. The event has been co-sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.